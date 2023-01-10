Prep report: Moline, United Township boys grab Big 6 wins

Boys basketball



Moline 74, Sterling 51: The Freeman brothers finally got an opportunity to play significant minutes together for the Moline High School boys basketball team and the result didn’t disappoint.

Owen Freeman continued to do his thing, racking up 20 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks Tuesday night in a Western Big 6 Conference victory over Sterling at Wharton Field House. His little brother, Braden Freeman, also contributed valuable minutes in his first game since Dec. 2.

Braden Freeman tallied eight points, three boards and a steal and was in the game early and often in his return from a shoulder injury.

“It was great (being back),” Braden Freeman said. “I missed my teammates and everything else about being out there. It was great being back with the squad.”

The sophomore guard’s first points back gave his older brother, Owen Freeman, an assist after Owen snatched an offensive rebound, and found Braeden wide open outside the arc.

He sank it to put Moline (15-2, 6-0 WB6) up 12 early in the second quarter.

“That was awesome,” Owen Freeman said. “His first points back were a kick out from me, so I was really happy to be a part of it. We are all so happy for him to be back out there. He is a great asset to our team, and he’s going to be great.”

The two have been playing together for years, but after getting injured in Moline’s third game of the season, Tuesday night was the first opportunity for the pair to play together in conference play.

“It’s just awesome because I love playing with him,” Braden Freeman said. “He’s someone I definitely look up to. I’m really glad we can be on the court together at the same time.”

As for the game, Moline built a 21-point lead at the half and it never dipped below that in the second half.

Owen Freeman came out with a dominant first quarter, collecting six rebounds and scoring eight points to give the Maroons a 21-11 lead after one.

“I just wanted to get into that mindset to be aggressive,” Owen Freeman said. “I wanted to establish myself early – that’s always my goal.”

Without leading scorer JP Schilling, who averages over 15 points per WB6 contest and missed time for personal reasons, Sterling (14-4, 4-2 WB6) was unable to establish any consistent offense.

United Township 64, Alleman 26: Playing its fourth game in five days, the United Township High School boys' basketball squad was hoping to get plenty of quality time from its reserve corps Tuesday night.

Not only did the Panthers get just that in their 64-26 Western Big 6 Conference win over Alleman at Don Morris Gymnasium, they got an extra highlight in the return of 6-foot-5 senior forward Jackson Colgan.

Sidelined the past two weeks with a sprained ankle, Colgan enjoyed a successful return by knocking down five of six shots and hitting four of five 3-point attempts to finish with a game-high 14 points.

"Tonight was a special night for me, coming off an injury," he said. "I didn't know what to expect, or whether I'd get in or not. I've got to give it up to everyone who took care of me during my injury."

Returning to action after Monday night's road trip to East Peoria and a wild 85-70 win over the Raiders, the Panthers did not show any signs of fatigue.

United Township hit its first four shots and scored the first 11 points of the game, then closed the period on a 17-1 run capped by a Bristol Lewis three-point play with 1.6 seconds on the clock to go up 28-3 after one.

"We got the job done tonight, and we need to do the same on Friday," said Lewis, referring to the Panthers' road trip that evening to Geneseo. "The game with East Peoria was big for us. They're a good team, and that was a big confidence boost after the game against Moline."

Rock Island 79, Galesburg 76: The Rocks escaped with a Western Big 6 Conference road win after the Silver Streaks missed a 3-pointer as time expired after Rocky led by nine entering the fourth quarter.

Cameron Atkinson had 27 points and K.J. Lamonte finished with 24 for the Rocks, who were clutch at the line in the closing minutes to improve to 12-6, 3-3. Galesburg fell to 5-14, 2-4.

Quincy 71, Geneseo 26: The Blue Devils cruised as their starters played less than a half in the Big 6 road win. Quincy (15-2, 5-1 Big 6) remains a game behind Moline for first place in the conference. Geneseo fell to 0-15, 0-6.

Assumption 51, Central DeWitt 38: Assumption jumped out to a 13-2 lead after one quarter and did not look back in the Mississippi Athletic Conference win, improving to 7-3, 6-2 MAC.

The Sabers fell to 3-7, 1-7 MAC.

Pleasant Valley 74, Clinton 43: The Spartans (7-3, 7-1 MAC) remain in first place after the home win. Clinton fell to 0-10, 0-8 MAC).

No other information was available.

Girls basketball

Davenport Central 62, Muscatine 56: The Blue Devils outscored the Muskies 25-14 in the fourth quarter of the Mississippi Athletic Conference win as Addisen Ford led the Blue Devils (3-8, 3-7 MAC) with 25 points and 14 rebounds, both game highs.

Muscatine’s Brylee Seaman had 19 points for the short-handed Muskies (3-9, 3-7 MAC), who were without starters Avery Schroeder and Ysabel Lerma.

Pleasant Valley 63, Clinton 17: Halle Vice scored a game-high 25 points and Reagan Pagniano had 15 to help keep the Class 5A second-ranked Spartans perfect at 13-0, 10-0 MAC.

Veronica Ramirez had seven points for Clinton (2-10, 1-9).

North Scott 60, Davenport West 20: Makayla Farnum had her third 20-plus point game in the last four outings Tuesday, leading North Scott past West. The junior finished with 23 points for the Lancers (7-6, 7-3).

The Falcons fell to 1-10 overall and 0-10 in league play.