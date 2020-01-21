Prep report: Muskie girls avenge loss to Blue Devils

Girls basketball

Muscatine 41, Davenport Central 9: What started as an offensive struggle for the Davenport Central and Muscatine girls basketball teams on Tuesday night in Muscatine ended in a one-sided offensive outburst.

Muscatine led 10-5 at halftime, but outscored Central 31-4 in the second half, avenging a 41-34 loss Muscatine suffered the first time the teams played.

Muscatine (8-7, 5-5) out-rebounded Central 35-17.

Junior Zoey Long scored nine of her game-high 14 points in the third for Muscatine. Adriauna Mayfield had four points to lead the Blue Devils (5-7, 3-6 MAC), who shot 4 of 34 from the field.

Assumption 60, Clinton 38: Natalie Moore scored 15 points while Anna Wohlers added 14 to lead the Knights (8-4, 6-4), who move a game back of Bettendorf for third place in the MAC standings.

Assumption jumped out to a 23-12 lead after the first quarter and stretched that to 38-19 at halftime. Corey Whitlock added 10 points for Assumption as three players scored in double figures.

Elle Davis led Clinton (1-11, 0-9) with 14 points.