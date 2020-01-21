Prep report: Muskie girls avenge loss to Blue Devils

Girls basketball
Muscatine 41, Davenport Central 9: What started as an offensive struggle for the Davenport Central and Muscatine girls basketball teams on Tuesday night in Muscatine ended in a one-sided offensive outburst.
Muscatine led 10-5 at halftime, but outscored Central 31-4 in the second half, avenging a 41-34 loss Muscatine suffered the first time the teams played.
Muscatine (8-7, 5-5) out-rebounded Central 35-17.
Junior Zoey Long scored nine of her game-high 14 points in the third for Muscatine. Adriauna Mayfield had four points to lead the Blue Devils (5-7, 3-6 MAC), who shot 4 of 34 from the field.
Assumption 60, Clinton 38: Natalie Moore scored 15 points while Anna Wohlers added 14 to lead the Knights (8-4, 6-4), who move a game back of Bettendorf for third place in the MAC standings.
Assumption jumped out to a 23-12 lead after the first quarter and stretched that to 38-19 at halftime. Corey Whitlock added 10 points for Assumption as three players scored in double figures.
Elle Davis led Clinton (1-11, 0-9) with 14 points.
North Scott 73, Davenport West 35: Grace Boffeli got back to her usual ways as North Scott (12-0, 9-0) remained unbeaten with a win over the Falcons (1-11, 1-8).
After being held to a season-low 13 points against Muscatine, Boffeli scored 30 points, 20 in the first half, as the Lancers turned a game that was 19-10 after the first quarter into a 40-16 halftime advantage.
Presley Case added 10 points for North Scott, which holds a one-game lead over North for first place in the conference.
Pleasant Valley 62, Sterling 34: Halle Vice had a team-high 15 points and Regan Denny chipped in 12 as PV clobbered Sterling in a no-nconference game at PV.
The Spartans led 32-14 at halftime.
Boys basketball
Assumption 68, Clinton 48: Sean Peeters had 18 first-half points as Class 3A third-ranked Assumption cruised to a conference win on the road.
The win moved Assumption to 9-2 overall.