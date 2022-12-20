Prep report: Muskies outlast Sabers in overtime

Boys basketball

Muscatine 56, Central DeWitt 53 (OT): Muscatine will go into the Christmas break on a high note after topping Central DeWitt in overtime on the road to move to 3-2 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

Sophomore Luke Wieskamp led the Muskies (3-3, 3-2) with 15 points. For the Sabers (3-4, 1-4), sophomore Ryan Watters poured in 22 points.

Girls basketball

Davenport North 97, Davenport West 34: Class 5A 10th-ranked North (8-1) kept pace in the MAC race as it rolled to the home-court win over West and remained tied for second in the league with Central DeWitt, with both teams a game behind Pleasant Valley.

Alyvia McCorkle tossed in 21 points to lead a quartet of double-figure scores for the Wildcats, who took control early and led 41-2 after the opening quarter.

Journey Houston followed with 19 points, with Kyra Taylor netting 17 and Maviah Thompson adding 15 points. The Falcons (0-6, 0-5) were led by Elizabeth Paustian's 10 points.

Central DeWitt 71, Muscatine 42: Led by Lauren Walker's game-high 19 points, Iowa Class 4A 12th-ranked Central DeWitt (7-1) had little trouble against Muscatine as it rolled to the MAC road victory to move to 6-1 in league play.

Walker scored 11 of her points in the first quarter as the Sabers grabbed a 26-8 lead and never looked back.

Jazmeriah Jones had 13 points for the Muskies and Brylee Seaman chipped in 11. Muscatine (2-8) falls to 2-5 in MAC play.

Davenport Central 65, Clinton 44: After scoring just one point in the first quarter, Central (2-6, 1-5 MAC) turned the tide by outscoring Clinton (2-7, 1-6) 23-8 in the second quarter and never was threatened as it earned the road victory at Yourd Gymnasium to break into the conference win column.

Peoria 71, United Township 35: United Township rolled down I-74 to Peoria High School riding a three-game winning streak, but the Panthers were brought back to earth Tuesday as the Lions (10-2) prevailed in a dominant performance for their fourth straight victory.