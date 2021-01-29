PREP REPORT: Muskies sweep Knights

The Lady Lancers got off to a 6-0 start, but a Clinton team seeking its first win made it tough as a pair of Kanijah Angel buckets got the River Queens back in contention.

A Jamie Greenwalt trey in the closing seconds had Clinton (0-11, 0-9) down 15-10 after one, and a Michelle Powell three-point play with 5:18 left in the second period closed the gap to 15-13.

"We felt like early on, we had some tipped passes and things that we weren't able to do something with at the (offensive) end," said North Scott coach T.J. Case. "Clinton hit some shots and did some good things with their zone that made us think."

However, a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers by senior guard Ashley Fountain (13 points, four rebounds, two steals), coupled with reserve guard Kate Schermerhorn scoring all eight of her points in that period, enabled the Lady Lancers to take control with a 15-0 run that propelled them to a 36-18 halftime lead.

With Makayla Farnum adding nine points and five rebounds and Sydney Skarich chipping in seven points, North Scott put together another 15-0 sprint in the third quarter to open a 56-23 lead going into the final eight minutes.