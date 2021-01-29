PREP REPORT: Muskies sweep Knights

Boys' basketball
Muscatine 56, Davenport Assumption 52: Muscatine’s Josh Dieckman made the first basket of Friday’s MAC contest against Davenport Assumption and also made late free throws to give them the lead back as the hosting Muskies escaped with a dramatic come-from-behind 56-52 win.
Senior Reed Ulses led the Muskies (7-6, 6-4 MAC) with 17 points.
"This was a character-building win," Muscatine coach John Windham said. "At one point, down eight, we took a timeout and we got back after it. … We're playing good defense and we're where we need to be as far as rebounding the basketball.
"We're playing as a group."
It's the third straight loss for the Knights (10-4, 8-3 MAC), who have been without Texas Longhorn commit Emarion Ellis since he was injured against West at the beginning of the month.
Muscatine scored seven of the final 11 points in the third quarter, then outscored the Knights 19-8 in the fourth.
Assumption was led by Noah Mack's 15. Junior JJ Stratman also ended in double figures with 11.
Girls' basketball
North Scott 68, Clinton 30: The 6th-ranked and reigning Class 4A state champion North Scott girls (10-1) kept alive their Mississippi Conference title hopes, moving to 5-1 with a commanding 68-30 victory over visiting Clinton.
The Lady Lancers got off to a 6-0 start, but a Clinton team seeking its first win made it tough as a pair of Kanijah Angel buckets got the River Queens back in contention.
A Jamie Greenwalt trey in the closing seconds had Clinton (0-11, 0-9) down 15-10 after one, and a Michelle Powell three-point play with 5:18 left in the second period closed the gap to 15-13.
"We felt like early on, we had some tipped passes and things that we weren't able to do something with at the (offensive) end," said North Scott coach T.J. Case. "Clinton hit some shots and did some good things with their zone that made us think."
However, a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers by senior guard Ashley Fountain (13 points, four rebounds, two steals), coupled with reserve guard Kate Schermerhorn scoring all eight of her points in that period, enabled the Lady Lancers to take control with a 15-0 run that propelled them to a 36-18 halftime lead.
With Makayla Farnum adding nine points and five rebounds and Sydney Skarich chipping in seven points, North Scott put together another 15-0 sprint in the third quarter to open a 56-23 lead going into the final eight minutes.
"We're still trying to work on our zone defense, and mix up different positions and see who fits where," said Fountain. "We came out a little lackadaisical after beating them the first time, but we had a talk at halftime and really got amped up.
"Things are starting to fall into place for us."
Muscatine 41, Davenport Assumption 39: Rylie Moss only knows one way to play — aggressively.
With the Muscatine girls basketball team up two, 41-39, with seconds to play Friday night, the Assumption Lady Knights raced up the court and found senior Katie Andersen open in the corner for a potential game-winning 3-pointer.
Not to be deterred by her four fouls, Moss closed on Andersen, who was 3-for-3 from 3-point range at that point, and knocked the ball loose as Andersen rose up for the shot to preserve the victory.
It came a night after the Muskies suffered a two-point loss to Davenport North — a game that also ended 41-39.
Muscatine (6-6, 6-5 MAC) was led by senior Zoey Long’s 20 points that came on 6-of-10 shooting.
Anna Wohlers finished 4-of-7 from the field and converted five of six free throws for 13 points to lead the Lady Knights (5-7, 4-5 MAC).
Central DeWitt 61, Davenport West 20: The Sabers used a 19-point second quarter to pull away from the Falcons for the MAC road victory.
Central DeWitt led by 40 after three quarters.
The Sabers were led by 19 points from Taylor Veach. EmmaGrace Hartman chipped in 13 and Madilynn McAvan 11 for Central DeWitt.
Kylee DeVore scored nine points for West, which also got seven from Kaitlyn Powell.