Prep report: No. 5 North girls handle Muscatine

Girls basketball

Davenport North 68, Muscatine 16: Journey Houston had 16 points and Alyvia McCorkle chipped in 15 as Class 5A fifth-ranked North raced past Muscatine in a conference game Friday night at Muscatine High School.

The Wildcats (15-2, 12-2) led 21-2 after the opening quarter and 43-12 at halftime. It was North's second lopsided win of the season over the Muskies (4-13, 4-10). North remains two games behind league-leading Pleasant Valley with two weeks remaining in the conference race.

North Scott 55, Davenport Central 35: Makayla Farnum and Lauren Golinghorst combined to hit 8-of-11 shots from the field in the second quarter, allowing the Lancers to pull away to a Mississippi Athletic Conference girls basketball win.

North Scott led 11-7 after one quarter but broke the game open by feeding the ball inside, where Farnum scored 11 of her 16 points and Golinghorst collected eight of her game-high 21 in the quarter as the Lancers opened a 30-13 halftime lead.

A run of 13 straight points by North Scott (9-8, 9-5 MAC) left the Lancers in charge 34-13 with 5 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Giselle Aceviz and Addisen Ford led the Blue Devils (5-12, 4-10). Aceviz scored eight of her 11 points in the third quarter and Ford finished with 10 points to go with eight rebounds.

Assumption 56, Clinton 28: Maddy Nigey scored a game-high 19 points and Annika Kotula had 16 for the Knights (10-7, 9-5 MAC) in the home win. Clinton (3-14, 2-12) was led by Veronica Ramirez’s seven points. Nine girls scored for Assumption, which made 16 of 24 free throws.

Pleasant Valley 80, Davenport West 9: The Class 5A top-ranked Spartans cruised to a Mississippi Athletic Conference win after leading 32-4 after one quarter.

Marquette University recruit Halle Vice led PV (17-0, 14-0 MAC) with 26 points in the win as West (1-15, 0-14). Isabelle Kremer had 11 off the bench.

Central DeWitt 77, Bettendorf 66: The Class 4A 13th-ranked Sabers (12-5, 9-5 MAC) bounced back from a loss to North Scott by securing a conference home win over the Bulldogs (9-8, 7-7).

Lauren Walker scored 25 points for the Sabers, who sit in a three-way tie for third with Assumption and North Scott.

Lillie Petersen had 32 points and 10 boards for Bettendorf.

Boys basketball

Bettendorf 50, Central DeWitt 39: The Bulldogs held Central DeWitt to 10 points or fewer in every quarter to help beat the Sabers (4-11, 2-10).

The Bulldogs (11-4, 9-3 MAC) built a 25-19 halftime lead and sit a game back of the conference lead.

Assumption 64, Clinton 44: The Knights (9-6, 7-5 MAC) led 19-5 after one quarter en route to a dominant conference home win over Clinton (0-15, 0-12).

North 63, Muscatine 60: The Wildcats held off Muscatine after leading 46-40 after three quarters to grab the road win over Muscatine (4-10, 4-8).

The Muskies (4-10, 4-8) had the final possession with a chance to tie the game, but lost the ball in the final seconds and could not get a shot off before the buzzer sounded.

It was the second straight win for North.

United Township 77, Galesburg 54: United Township senior guard Bristol Lewis had himself a night in the Western Big 6 Conference road win, scoring a season-high 42 points before exiting midway through the fourth quarter. Lewis had four 3-pointers and went 8 of 10 at the line for the Panthers (18-5, 6-4 Big 6).

Galesburg (7-19, 2-8) trailed 44-31 at halftime as Lewis had 24 at the break. Dominic Rhoden tossed in 17 points as UT needed just one bench point to cruise to a win.