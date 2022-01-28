Prep report: North Scott boys, girls sweep Clinton on "Cake night" at The Pit

GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Scott 76, Clinton 23: Junior Kayla Fountain dropped in three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points to lead the North Scott Lancers to a 76-23 Mississippi Athletic Conference girls basketball victory over Clinton Friday evening.
The lopsided score was perfect for “cake night” at The Pit as the cakewalk victory moved the 11-6 Lancers to 10-4 in MAC action.
Hattie Haggedorn added 15 points for the winners and Lauren Golinghorst tossed in 12 as the three juniors keyed North Scott’s offense in a game it led 18-5 after the first quarter.
Clinton (1-17, 1-13 MAC) was led by sophomore Emma Riessen, who also hit three 3-pointers, all in the first half, as she scored nine.
Central DeWitt 68, Davenport West 33: The Central DeWitt Sabers rolled to their third straight victory Friday evening, easily handling Davenport West 68-33 in Mississippi Athletic Conference action at The Den.
The senior night victory gave the Sabers (13-4, 11-4 MAC) their seventh victory in their last eight starts and allowed the nine seniors to enjoy their evening.
The loss dropped West to 2-14, 1-13 in MAC action.
Assumption 45, Muscatine 38: The Assumption Lady Knights held off a spirited Muscatine Muskie third-quarter run to escape Muscatine High School with a 45-38 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.
With four made field goals and six assists, Assumption (10-7, 8-6 MAC) guard Dawsen Dorsey had a direct hand in 10 of the Lady Knights’ 14 total field goals. Muscatine cut the lead to four on a couple of occasions in the second half, but Assumption’s 14 of 18 effort from the free throw line solidified the result.
Dorsey finished with a game-high 16 points while Maddy Nigey added 15 and AJ Schubert chipped in 10. Nigey had a game-high eight rebounds and was the only Assumption player to score in the second quarter, notching six points in the frame.
Grace Bode had a Muskie-high eight points. Avery Schroeder and Jazmeriah Jones sparked the fourth-quarter Muscatine (5-12, 4-10) run. Schroeder had all six of her points in the frame while Jones had five of her seven over the last eight minutes.
Jones hit a 3-pointer midway through the fourth to cut Assumption’s lead to 35-31. However, the Lady Knights proceeded to make 8 of 10 from the charity stripe from that point on.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bettendorf 64, Davenport Central 57: Strong efforts in the first and third quarters carried the Bettendorf High School boys basketball team to a 64-57 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Davenport Central Friday evening.
The hosting Bulldogs raced to a 17-12 lead after the first frame, but the Blue Devils cut the deficit to 30-29 by halftime. The Bulldogs (6-9, 5-7 MAC) opened the margin to 52-43 after three quarters and held on for their second straight victory and second win of the season over Central.
The loss dropped the Blue Devils to 3-12, 3-9 MAC as they had their two-game win streak stopped.
North Scott 68, Clinton 59: Jai Jensen, Isiah Struve and Lucas Weiner combined to score all but three of Clinton’s points Friday evening, but the more balanced North Scott Lancers offset that effort in a 68-59 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory at The Pit.
North Scott (8-7, 6-6 MAC) had seven players score with four of those in double figures. Kavon Phillips led the Lancers with 21 points and he was backed up by Oliver Hughes (13), Kyler Gerardy (12) and Tyler Watkins (11).
Jensen scored a game-high 26 to lead the 2-13, 1-10 River Kings. Struve added 16 and Weiner 14.
North Scott jumped out to a 33-19 halftime lead, but the guests drew as close as two points early in the fourth quarter.
Assumption 65, Muscatine 33: The Davenport Assumption Knights won their 10th game of the season with Friday’s 65-33 victory over visiting Muscatine. The victory helped the Knights move into a third-place tie in the MAC race at 8-4, joining Central DeWitt at that mark after the Sabers lost to Davenport West.
The loss dropped Muscatine to 1-13, 1-11 MAC.
Geneseo 68, Alleman 22: The Geneseo High School boys basketball team had a nice balanced effort — with four players reaching double-figure scoring — in Friday’s 68-22 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Alleman at Don Morris Gym.
However, coach Brad Storm liked his team’s defense even better. The Maple Leafs gave up eight points in the first and second quarters in racing to a 37-16 halftime lead before holding the Pioneers to just six points (two field goals and two free throws) in the third and leading 55-22.
His reserves then pitched a fourth-quarter shutout as the Leafs moved to 8-14, 2-8 in Big 6 play.
“We came out and played really well defensively,” said Storm. “Defense was our focus tonight and I was proud of their effort.”
Storm said that Alleman played a box-and-one defense to try to shut down leading scorer Bristol Lewis.
“We ran things pretty well and that defense actually gave us a lot of good looks,” he said. “We had guys step up and make shots.”
Anthony Pierce led the Maple Leafs scoring with a game-high 13 points. Lewis and Thomas Henson each added 12 and Nathan VanDeWoestyne added 11. Brock Seei had nine.
The Pioneers (0-19, 0-9 Big 6) had only five players score in the game led by Lincoln Dorsey’s 12.
Galesburg 50, UTHS 41: By beating United Township 50-41 in Western Big 6 Conference play Friday evening, the Silver Streaks won their 20th game of the season and topped UT for the second time this season.
With efficient ball movement and dominance on the boards, the Silver Streaks (20-5, 6-4 Big 6) dropped the Panthers to 11-12, 3-7 in the conference.
Coach Ryan Webber’s Panthers simply could not find the range from the 3-point line at any point in the game, and though his team played aggressive defense and worked hard to create scoring opportunities under the basket, UT could not overcome the poor shooting night.
“The last couple of games, we just have not been shooting the ball with the kind of confidence and simplicity to be effective offensively,” said Webber. “We did a good job of pushing the tempo against Galesburg, but we have to make shots, catch the ball and shoot the ball by blocking out everything else but the shooting motion.”
Galesburg seniors Jeremiah Babers (17 points) and Koen Derry 11 points, 12 rebounds) led the Streaks.
Senior guard Darius Rogers led UT with 17 points, six rebounds and four steals. Junior De’Vontay Wright contributed eight points and three steals.