Boys basketball
North Scott 57, Clinton 37: Despite playing without point guard Cortaviaus Seales, Class 4A second-ranked North Scott remained unbeaten and atop the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings with a road win Thursday night.
The Lancers (11-0, 9-0) trailed 11-5 after the opening quarter, but outscored the River Kings 18-6 in the second quarter. The margin swelled to double figures in the third quarter as North Scott collected its 16th straight win over Clinton.
Seales had a surgical procedure on his face earlier in the day. It is uncertain how long he'll be out. North Scott travels to the Wisconsin Dells for a game Saturday afternoon.
Girls basketball
North Scott 46, Clinton 34: Class 4A second-ranked North Scott outscored Clinton 28-15 in the middle two quarters Thursday night to prevail and remain a game behind league-leading Pleasant Valley.
It was North Scott's 20th consecutive win over Clinton.
Wrestling
Lancers sweep triangular: In its first home dual of the season, North Scott had no trouble collecting a pair of wins. The Lancers beat Davenport North 74-6 and Burlington 57-14.
Deven Strief (138 pounds) and Zach Campbell (160) had two pins for North Scott. Cael Bredar (120) had a pin and technical fall.
Burlington beat Davenport North in the other dual, 45-27. Zane Beebe (145), Lucas Stevens (152) and Jack West (170) had contested wins against Burlington.
Clinton gets two wins: Clinton edged Davenport Central and Davenport West in a triangular Thursday night at West.
The River Kings beat the Blue Devils 35-32 and the Falcons 42-31. Justin Brewer (120 pounds) had a pin and major decision for Clinton.
Central knocked off West in the final dual, 42-29. Dacoda Gatheright (126) and Manny McGowan (285) had falls for the Blue Devils while Nathan Canfield (106) and Sydney Park (120) squeaked out decision wins.