Prep report: North sweeps conference DH from Clinton

Boys basketball
Davenport North 53, Clinton 42: North scored 21 of the game's first 27 points as the Wildcats cruised to their third consecutive win Thursday night at home against Clinton.
Jayden Houston paced North (9-5, 8-5) with a dozen points and Quincy Wiseman added 10.
The Wildcats had a 36-12 advantage at halftime and the margin swelled to 30 points before the River Kings scored the game's final 15 points.
Jai Jensen and Lucas Weiner each had 10 points for Clinton (1-15, 1-12).
Girls basketball
Davenport North 67, Clinton 27: Bella Sims tossed in 22 points while Ivy Wilmington and Kenzie Tronnes each had 11 as North cruised past Clinton on Senior Night at North High School.
Class 5A 13th-ranked North (9-1, 8-1) opened up a 35-16 lead at halftime thanks to 16 points from Sims. The Wildcats buried 16 3-point shots in the game, nine before intermission.
Coach Paul Rucker's team remained tied with North Scott atop the MAC standings in the loss column. North travels to Davenport West on Friday.
Davenport Central 47, Assumption 44: Davenport Central beat Assumption in girls basketball for the first time in 23 years Thursday night.
Behind a season-high 25 points from Bria Clark and 11 from Adriauna Mayfield, Central snapped a 40-game losing streak to Assumption that dated back to December 1998. It marked the first time Clark had scored more than 14 points in a game this season.
After falling behind 12-6, Central outscored Assumption 16-8 in the second quarter and hung on for its sixth win of the season, third in the last four games.
Maddie Loken hit five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to lead Assumption (5-11, 4-9). The Knights open Class 3A regional play Saturday afternoon at Maquoketa.