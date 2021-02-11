Prep report: North sweeps conference DH from Clinton

Boys basketball

Davenport North 53, Clinton 42: North scored 21 of the game's first 27 points as the Wildcats cruised to their third consecutive win Thursday night at home against Clinton.

Jayden Houston paced North (9-5, 8-5) with a dozen points and Quincy Wiseman added 10.

The Wildcats had a 36-12 advantage at halftime and the margin swelled to 30 points before the River Kings scored the game's final 15 points.

Jai Jensen and Lucas Weiner each had 10 points for Clinton (1-15, 1-12).

Girls basketball

Davenport North 67, Clinton 27: Bella Sims tossed in 22 points while Ivy Wilmington and Kenzie Tronnes each had 11 as North cruised past Clinton on Senior Night at North High School.

Class 5A 13th-ranked North (9-1, 8-1) opened up a 35-16 lead at halftime thanks to 16 points from Sims. The Wildcats buried 16 3-point shots in the game, nine before intermission.

Coach Paul Rucker's team remained tied with North Scott atop the MAC standings in the loss column. North travels to Davenport West on Friday.