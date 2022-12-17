Prep report: Pleasant Valley, North girls pick up wins over state-ranked foes

Girls basketball

Pleasant Valley 32, West Des Moines Valley 31: In a low-scoring, defensive tussle between two state-ranked teams, third-ranked Pleasant Valley squeaked out a win at the Johnston Winter Tip-Off Classic to remain unbeaten.

After fifth-ranked Valley tied the game at 31, PV's Halle Vice made one of two free throws in the final minute for the deciding point.

The Spartans overcame a rugged start, trailing 12-3 in the first quarter. Coach Jennifer Goetz's team limited Valley to just two points in the second quarter to crawl back into the game.

Vice finished with 15 points and Reagan Pagniano had seven for the Spartans.

PV (7-0) plays Assumption and Davenport West to close out the pre-Christmas schedule.

Davenport North 59, Sioux City East 58: Journey Houston recorded 23 points and Kyra Taylor had 16 as Class 5A 10th-ranked North slipped past 15th-ranked Sioux City East at the Johnston Winter Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.

Houston had 15 points in the opening half to help North (7-1) take a one-point halftime lead. East led 44-41 after three quarters before North responded and took the lead on two Houston free throws in the final minute.

North was whistled for a foul on the final play of the game. East had a chance to force overtime, but missed one of the two free throws.

Divine Bourraged chipped in 11 points for the Wildcats.

Central DeWitt 90, Maquoketa 82: Central DeWitt erupted for 56 points in the final two quarters to overcome an 11-point halftime deficit to beat rival Maquoketa in a nonconference game Saturday in Maquoketa.

Alleman 58, Annawan 37: Fresh off a win over Galesburg on Thursday night, Alleman continued its winning ways with a convincing home win over Annawan on Saturday. No other details were provided.

Rock Falls 63, Moline 42: Rock Falls gradually built its lead throughout Saturday's game and came away with a comfortable win over Moline at the Sterling Shootout. No other details were provided.

Geneseo 49, Rockridge 15: Geneseo had no trouble getting past Rockridge on Saturday night. The Maple Leafs scored 18 of the game's first 20 points and had a 25-point lead by intermission.

The win moved Geneseo to 9-2 on the season. No other details were provided.

Boys basketball

Central DeWitt 71, Maquoketa 68: After a 22-point conference loss on Friday, Central DeWitt rebounded with a road win over rival Maquoketa on Saturday. The Sabers improve to 3-3 on the season. The Cardinals fall to 5-2.