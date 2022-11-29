Prep report: PV, North Scott, Muscatine get MAC girls basketball wins

Girls basketball

Pleasant Valley 64, Clinton 14: The Class 5A fourth-ranked Pleasant Valley High School girls basketball team won its season opener against Clinton by 50 points on Tuesday night.

PV held Clinton (0-2) scoreless in both the first and fourth quarters and led 33-3 at halftime. Halle Vice paced the Spartans with 22 points and Regan Pagniano chipped in 19. Jessie Clemons had nine for PV.

Emma Riessen led Clinton with seven points.

North Scott 64, Davenport West 17: The North Scott High School girls basketball team bounced back from a season-opening loss with a 47-point victory over Davenport West on Tuesday.

The Lady Lancers jumped ahead 22-4 at the end of the first quarter and 44-10 by halftime. The Falcons never scored more than six points in a quarter.

Bailey Boddicker had 15 points and Hattie Hagedorn finished with 10 for North Scott, which made 10 3-point shots in the game.

Elizabeth Paustian recorded six points for West (0-1).

Muscatine 64, Davenport Central 48: After a season-opening loss, the Muscatine High School girls basketball team bounced back with a win over Davenport Central on Tuesday. No game information was available.

The Muskies return to the court at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Pleasant Valley. The Blue Devils will play next at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Assumption.

Boys basketball

Macomb 64, Geneseo 21: The Geneseo High School boys basketball team dropped its fifth straight game with a loss to Macomb on Tuesday night.

The Maple Leafs were outscored 32-6 by halftime but scored 12 points in the fourth quarter.

Landon Nordstrom and Jacob Harris led Geneseo with six points each.

The Maple Leafs (0-5) return to the court at 7 p.m. Friday against Rock Island (4-0).

North Scott 58, Western Dubuque 56: The Lancers needed overtime, but the North Scott High School boys basketball team won its season opener against Western Dubuque on the road Tuesday night.

The Lancers led 29-27 at half and 47-42 at the end of the third quarter, but North Scott was held to just five points in the fourth and the Bobcats sent it to overtime.

Linn-Mar 54, Bettendorf 51: The Bettendorf High School boys basketball team lost its season opener Tuesday evening, falling to Linn-Mar on the road.

The Bulldogs led 15-14 after the first quarter, but were outscored 18-8 in the second. Bettendorf outscored Linn-Mar 28-22 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the second frame.

Dubuque Senior 60, Davenport Central 43: The Davenport Central High School boys basketball team traveled to Dubuque Senior and lost its season opener Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils trailed 23-3 at the end of the first quarter and 52-31 by the end of the third quarter. Central ended the game strong with a 12-8 fourth quarter.

Jon Wille and Tevin Schultz led the Rams with 13 points each.

Central (0-1) will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Monday against Dubuque Hempstead at home.