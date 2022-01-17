Prep report: Rice, McDuffy lead Rock Island girls

Girls basketball
Rock Island 51, Kankakee 36: Kayla Rice had 21 points and Imari McDuffy finished with 15 as the Rock Island girls basketball team collected a nonconference home win Monday afternoon.
The difference came at the foul line, where Rock Island was 17 of 25 and Kankakee was 6 of 12. McDuffy was 10-for-10 at the charity stripe in the second half.
Rock Island led 22-16 at halftime, but outscored Kankakee 29-20 in the final two quarters. Rice accounted for eight of the Rocks' 14 field goals in the game.
Coach Henry Hall's team improves to 13-9 on the season. It plays Moline in a Western Big 6 Conference game Thursday night at Wharton Field House.
Davenport Central 61, Burlington 19: Central needed just quarter to establish itself as the dominant team Monday night.
The Blue Devils outscored the visiting Grayhounds 26-2 in the opening period en route to a convincing nonconference win at George Marshall Gymnasium.
Aniah Smith had 17 points and Addisen Ford finished with 15 for Central, which led Burlington 41-7 at intermission. Ford also grabbed four rebounds in the game.
Central (8-5) returns to action Friday at Davenport North.
Boys basketball
Assumption 56, Burlington 46: A 20-point first quarter and 17-point fourth quarter were enough for Assumption on Monday night in defeating Burlington in a nonconference tilt at Assumption High School.
The Knights (7-3) extended their win streak to five heading into Wednesday's rescheduled Mississippi Athletic Conference game at Clinton.
Johnston 97, Davenport Central 51: Class 4A eighth-ranked Johnston had too much firepower for Central on Monday evening, recording a season-high point total in a nonconference rout at Johnston.
It was the eighth straight loss for the Blue Devils (1-10) going into Friday night's home conference game against Davenport North.
All-star game set for March 21: After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iowa versus Illinois Senior All-Star basketball game will return March 21 at Augustana College's Carver Center.
The girls game will start around 6 p.m., with the boys contest to follow at 7:30 p.m. The game pits the top seniors from the Mississippi Athletic Conference against the top seniors from the Western Big 6 Conference. Selections are based on all-conference selections later in the season.