Prep report: Rivera, Leafs stay unbeaten in Big Six play

Boys basketball
Geneseo 72, Alleman 48: It took a halftime talk from coach Brad Storm, but Geneseo’s defense showed up in the second half to fend off Alleman on Friday night. The Maple Leafs held the Pioneers to 15 points in the second half in a conference victory.
Isaiah Rivera led Geneseo (7-1, 3-0 Big 6) with 28 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Storm said it was simply a “do better” talk at halftime with his team up 41-33 after Alleman (1-7, 0-3 Big 6) outscored the Leafs 16-12 in the second quarter.
“Our defense in the first half was just not good,” Storm said. “They were getting whatever pass they wanted, they were getting position on us; we just weren’t competing on the defensive end.”
It wasn’t even a matter of adjusting anything for Storm, his team simply had to take action and defend. It made a big difference.
The Maple Leafs outscored Alleman 14-7 in the third quarter as the Pioneers shot 3-of-14 in the frame.
Muscatine 58, Davenport West 54: After a winless season in coach John Windham's first year, he needed to wait only three games into his second season to taste victory.
Noah Yahn scored 22 points and Muscatine (1-2, 1-1) staved off West in its home opener Friday night. Josh Dieckman added a dozen points for the Muskies.
Aldane Barrett had 15 points to lead West (0-2, 0-2).
Girls basketball
Muscatine 64, Davenport West 43: Muscatine used a 22-point second quarter to seize control and improve to 3-1 in conference play.
Junior Zoey Long scored 18 points, including 13 in the second half, as the Muskies pulled away.
In the first half, it was Emily Woepking and Madi Petersen who shouldered the scoring load. Woepking scored nine of her 16 points before intermission and Petersen totaled 10 of her 12 before the break.
Kaitlyn Powell scored 19 points to lead Davenport West (1-4). Kylee DeVore chipped in eight points.
Davenport Central 61, Clinton 30: Behind 16 points from Aniah Smith and 12 from Adriauna Mayfield, Central snapped a 17-game losing streak to Clinton on Friday.
The Blue Devils (4-2, 2-1) jumped out to a 17-5 lead after the opening quarter. It swelled to a 22-point margin by halftime. It was Central's first win over Clinton since Feb. 16, 2011.
Mackenzie Cooley led Clinton with 15 points.