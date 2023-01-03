Prep report: Rock Island boys clip Peoria

Boys basketball

Rock Island 60, Peoria 58: KJ LaMonte erupted for 15 points in the fourth quarter to help Rock Island survive a road matchup with Peoria on Tuesday.

The Lions’ De’Kwon Brown had a game-high 28 points, but missed two free throws with no time remaining to give the Rocks the victory.

LaMonte led Rocky with 17 points to help overcome a 30-25 halftime deficit. D’Vonte Cartwright had seven and Dezmund Jackson six at the break to keep the Rocks within striking distance of Peoria (8-7).

Rocky (11-5) will return to the court Friday with a Western Big 6 Conference road matchup against Quincy (12-2).

North Scott 56, Muscatine 47: Brennan Reid and Kavon Phillips combined for 33 points to help the Lancers take down the Muskies on Tuesday night.

North Scott (4-2 MAC) jumped ahead 28-16 in the first half by going on multiple runs of six or more points.

Muscatine (3-3 MAC) cut the deficit to 36-29 in the second half, but North Scott pulled away with a 12-5 run to bring the lead back over double digits.

Kayvion Hodges had a team-high 17 points for Muscatine, and Michael Henderson added nine more.

Bettendorf 61, Clinton 43: Bettendorf allowed just eight points in the first half to cruise to a victory over Clinton on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs led 29-8 at the break and never relinquished that lead in the second half.

Bettendorf improved to 6-3 (4-2 MAC) with the win, while Clinton dropped to 0-8 (0-6 MAC) with the loss.

Dixon 55, Geneseo 34: The Maple Leafs dropped their non-conference game against the Dixon Dukes on Tuesday night.

No other information was provided. The loss dropped Geneseo to 0-14 on the season.

Geneseo will be back in action Friday on the road against Sterling (13-3) in Western Big 6 action.

Girls basketball

North Scott 63, Muscatine 44: The North Scott girls basketball team withstood an early test on the road at Muscatine High School, but behind a strong second half, the Lady Lancers prevailed in the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest.

North Scott (5-5, 5-3 MAC) led early, but saw its advantage shrink to five at halftime (32-27). Makayala Farnum came off the North Scott bench to lead all scorers with 24 points on 10 of 16 shooting from the field and chipped in a team-best eight rebounds. Cora O’Neill finished with 18 for the Lady Lancers.

Brylee Seaman went for a double-double for Muscatine (2-9, 2-6 MAC) with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Assumption 51, Davenport West 10: Assumption scored the game’s first 28 points as the Knights raced to a win over visiting Davenport West in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest on Tuesday night.

Ava Schubert and Maddy Nigey scored 10 points apiece as seven players scored for the Knights (4-6, 4-4 MAC). Addy Voss added eight points, and Annika Kotula had seven. Leah Maro and Holly Jondle chipped in six points apiece for Assumption, which led 33-2 at halftime.

Madeline White scored four points for West (0-7, 0-6 MAC).

Bettendorf 57, Clinton 24: The Bettendorf girls basketball team took down Clinton at home Tuesday.

Lillie Petersen had 15 points and Faith Furness finished with 12 for the Bulldogs, who built a 43-22 lead after three quarters. Alex Tucker had 11 to lead Clinton.

The win moved the Bulldogs to 6-4 (5-3 MAC), while the River Queens fell to 2-8 (1-7 MAC).

Pleasant Valley 74, Davenport Central 24: The Spartans exploded for 50 points in the first half to take down the Blue Devils in a road matchup Tuesday.

Halle Vice led the Spartans (9-0, 7-0 MAC) with 17 points while Jessie Clemons and Quinn Vice each had 15. PV led 50-11 by halftime and kept Central to eight points or less in every single quarter.

Emma Hendershott led Central (2-7, 2-6) with nine points.

Alleman 47, Mercer County 30: Alleman’s Clair Hulke almost single-handedly outscored her opponent with a game-high 29 points as the Pioneers topped hosting Mercer County in non-conference action on Tuesday evening.

The junior power forward had 15 of Alleman’s 19 points in the first quarter as the Pioneers (11-8) jumped out to a 19-2 lead.

Annie Rouse added eight points between the next two quarters, and after three Alleman led 42-18 before cruising to its 11th victory of the season.

Mercer County (7-10) was led by Sydney Lamkin's eight points and Gabriella McPeek tallied seven.

Normal Community 60, Moline 34: The Ironmen’s Olivia Corson and Sophie Feeney each dropped 13 points as Normal Community remained undefeated with Tuesday's non-conference win over Moline at Wharton Field House.

Normal Community (17-0) made 14 of 21 free throws while Moline (4-14) didn’t attempt a single shot from the charity stripe.

Moline’s Paige Melton led the Maroons with eight points, and Sam Veto added seven. Nailah Anders contributed six points.