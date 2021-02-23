Prep report: Rocky boys upset No. 6 Galesburg

Boys basketball

Rock Island 70, Galesburg 60: Rock Island got 31 points from Amarion Nimmers to move into a tie for first place with previously unbeaten Galesburg.

Jordan Rice scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to help the Rocks (7-2, 4-1 Western Big 6) pull away at the end of a game that was close throughout.

The Rocks, who were outrebounded 30-28, shot 13 for 19 from the free throw line to Galesburg's 5-for-14 effort.

Eric Price led the Silver Streaks, ranked sixth in the latest Class 3A poll, with 18 points. Dre Egipciaco had 14.

United Township 51, Quincy 44: Overcoming a number of unforced turnovers, United Township held off Quincy late to get the win.

UT (5-2, 4-2 Big 6) led by only three with 14 seconds to play, but Quincy’s 3-point attempt fell short as the Blue Devils (1-6, 1-5) were forced to foul.

The Panthers hit their free throws in the closing seconds to overcome a 14- turnover outing.

UT junior Mahki Johnson led the way with 17 points, hitting 5 of 10 3-point attempts.