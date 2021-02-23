Prep report: Rocky boys upset No. 6 Galesburg

Boys basketball
Rock Island 70, Galesburg 60: Rock Island got 31 points from Amarion Nimmers to move into a tie for first place with previously unbeaten Galesburg.
Jordan Rice scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to help the Rocks (7-2, 4-1 Western Big 6) pull away at the end of a game that was close throughout.
The Rocks, who were outrebounded 30-28, shot 13 for 19 from the free throw line to Galesburg's 5-for-14 effort.
Eric Price led the Silver Streaks, ranked sixth in the latest Class 3A poll, with 18 points. Dre Egipciaco had 14.
United Township 51, Quincy 44: Overcoming a number of unforced turnovers, United Township held off Quincy late to get the win.
UT (5-2, 4-2 Big 6) led by only three with 14 seconds to play, but Quincy’s 3-point attempt fell short as the Blue Devils (1-6, 1-5) were forced to foul.
The Panthers hit their free throws in the closing seconds to overcome a 14- turnover outing.
UT junior Mahki Johnson led the way with 17 points, hitting 5 of 10 3-point attempts.
Sterling 72, Geneseo 63: Down by 10 in the third quarter, Sterling turned on the press and rallied to beat Geneseo at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Sterling trailed 43-33 before nabbing four steals in the Leafs' next seven possessions. JP Schilling kicked off a 15-2 run with a layup and the Golden Warriors kept rolling to grab the lead.
Sterling (3-6, 1-5 Big 6) closed things out by shooting 8 for 8 from the free throw line in the closing minutes.
Trevon Jordan finished with 25 points, shooting 9 of 11 from the field. Schilling chipped in 23 points.
Geneseo (1-5) was led by Bristol Lewis with 18 points. Anthony Pierce and Kyle Traphagen each scored 15.
Easton Valley 50, Wapello 48 (2OT): Porter Fuegen scored the winning basket at the end of the second overtime to help the River Hawks remain undefeated.
Wapello’s Maddox Griffin made a 3-pointer to tie the score at 48 just before Fuegen’s game-winner.
Kaleb Cornilsen led Easton Valley (21-0) with 22 points with Porter Fuegen adding 14. Griffin and Cade Thomas had 16 apiece for Wapello (16-4) with Trent Murray adding 13.
Fifth-ranked Easton Valley plays New London in the Class 1A substate final Saturday night.
Girls basketball
Geneseo 79, Sterling 52: Geneseo scored the first 13 points of the game on the way to its third straight victory.
The Maple Leafs (5-2, 4-2 in the Western Big 6) forced Sterling (3-5, 2-4 Big 6) into 11 first-quarter turnovers and 22 for the opening half as they opened up a 46-24 halftime lead. Kammie Ludwig led the Leafs with 23 points.
Brook Borum netted 23 for Sterling to become the eighth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.
Rock Island 56, Galesburg 51: Imari Duffy scored 17 points, including a perfect 9 for 9 at the foul line, as Rock Island upset sixth-ranked Galesburg, handing the Silver Streaks their first loss.
With 4:09 left in the game, the score was tied at 47 but McDuffy led a 6-2 run to put the Rocks in control.
Brooklynn Larson added 11 points for Rock Island (4-2).
Galesburg fell to 8-1, 5-1 in the Big 6.
Quincy 62, United Township 22: Quincy forced 24 turnovers and jumped to an early lead to end a four-game losing streak.
The Blue Devils (4-5, 3-4 Big 6) lost leading scorer Emily Wilson to an ankle injury less than 30 seconds into the game but still built a 24-12 first-quarter lead and kept rolling.
UT (0-7, 0-6 Big 6), got eight points from freshman Kaylie Pena but scored only four points as a team in the second half.