QUINCY, Ill. — The Maroons moved one step closer to a Western Big 6 boys basketball championship Friday, dominating on defense in the second half to pull away to a 57-46 victory at Blue Devil Gym.

Moline held Quincy without a point for the first six minutes of the final quarter to pull away from the 43-38 lead it held through three quarters, giving the second-ranked Maroons a two-game lead in the conference race over the eighth-ranked Blue Devils with three league games left on the schedule.

A slam by Owen Freeman and a basket by Alex Schimmel preceded four straight points by Brock Harding that allowed Moline to open a 51-38 advantage before Keshaun Thomas ended Quincy's drought, hitting two free throws with 1 minute, 55 seconds remaining in the game.

The strong finish followed a fast start by the Maroons, an effort led by Trey Taylor.

The sophomore scored 10 of his 12 points in a first quarter that ended on a putback by Freeman in the final seconds which gave Moline an 18-13 lead.

Quincy tied the game at 20-20 on a basket by Ralph Wires, but a Freeman follow-up put the Maroons ahead to stay near the midpoint of the quarter.

A 3-pointer by Grant Welch extended a 27-26 lead and positioned Moline to carry a 32-30 lead into the second half.

Freeman, who scored a game-high 16 points, collected the Maroons' first seven points in the third quarter, allowing Moline to open a 39-32 lead when he completed a three-point play with 6:08 to go in the quarter.

The Blue Devils pulled within 39-36 on a 3-point basket by Tyler Sprick with 3:24 to go in the quarter before Harding was awarded two points on a goal tending call and Taylor knocked down a shot with 1:32 remaining to give the Maroons a 43-36 advantage.

In addition to the 16 points from Freeman and 12 from Taylor, Harding finished with a dozen points as part of balanced attack by Moline (23-3, 11-0 Western Big Six).

Welch finished with seven points and Braden Freeman had six off the bench for the Maroons, who can clinch the league title with a win in their final conference home game Tuesday when a 21-win United Township team visits Wharton Field House.

Sophomore Bradley Longcor finished with 11 points and Thomas added nine for Quincy (20-4, 9-2).

Galesburg 66, Geneseo 33: The Silver Streaks' Ian Dominique scored 11 of his 23 points in the first quarter, sending Galesburg on its way to a 33-point Western Big 6 victory at John Thiel Gym.

The Silver Streaks opened a double-digit lead less than three minutes into the game, opening a 22-10 lead after one quarter and a 38-23 advantage at the half.

Galesburg (8-19, 3-8 Western Big 6) forced 22 turnovers and opened the third quarter on a 16-4 run to break the game open and carry a 60-31 lead into the final quarter.

Lonnie Catour and Mason Lovig led the Maple Leafs (0-22, 0-11) with seven points apiece.

Davenport Central 79, Clinton 62: The Blue Devils continued to feel at home on the road Friday, winning their fifth Mississippi Athletic Conference road game.

The victory at Yourd Gym was the sixth in the Blue Devils' last eight games and allowed Central (11-6, 9-5 MAC) to maintain a share of fourth place in the conference standings.

The River Kings remain winless, falling to 0-17 on the season and 0-14 in the MAC.

Central DeWitt 55, Muscatine 53: In a match-up which saw neither team lead by more than two points after any quarter, the Sabers earned their first Mississippi Athletic Conference road win of the season.

Central DeWitt (5-12, 3-11 MAC) ended a five-game losing streak in a game that was tied 12-12 after one quarter before the Muskies took a 28-26 halftime lead and maintained a 40-39 advantage through three quarters.

The loss was the ninth in 10 games for Muscatine (4-12, 4-10).

Girls basketball

Davenport Central 53, Clinton 30: After dropping the first six games of the season at George Marshall Gym, the Blue Devils started a new streak at home Friday, rolling to a Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the River Queens.

The win was the second straight on its home court for Central (6-13, 5-11 MAC). The loss was the fourth straight for Clinton (3-16, 2-14).

Central DeWitt 68, Muscatine 40: The Sabers won for the sixth time in seven games, rolling to a 28-point victory over the visiting Muskies in MAC action.

Central DeWitt moves to 14-5 on this season, 11-5 in conference play while Muscatine drops to 4-15, 4-12 in the league.

North Scott 50, Bettendorf 38: The Lancers jumped out to a 15-6 lead after one quarter and outscored the Bulldogs 13-7 in the third quarter to grow a 23-16 halftime lead ro a road win.

North Scott moved to 10-9, 10-6 MAC with the win while Bettendorf dropped to 10-9, 8-8.

Davenport North 68, Davenport West 21: Journey Houston scored 15 first-half points as Class 5A fifth-ranked North beat city rival West on Friday night.

The Wildcats (17-2, 14-2) led 41-12 at halftime.