Prep report: Sterling rallies past Geneseo

Boys basketball

Sterling 72, Geneseo 63: Down by 10 in the third quarter, Sterling turned on the press and rallied to beat Geneseo at Musgrove Fieldhouse.

Sterling trailed 43-33 before nabbing four steals in the Leafs' next seven possessions. JP Schilling kicked off a 15-2 run with a layup and the Golden Warriors kept rolling to grab the lead.

Sterling (3-6, 1-5 Big 6) closed things out by shooting 8 for 8 from the free throw line in the closing minutes.

Trevon Jordan finished with 25 points, shooting 9 of 11 from the field. Schilling chipped in 23 points.

Geneseo (1-5) was led by Bristol Lewis with 18 points. Anthony Pierce and Kyle Traphagen each scored 15.

Girls basketball

Geneseo 79, Sterling 52: Geneseo scored the first 13 points of the game on the way to its third straight victory.

The Maple Leafs (5-2, 4-2 in the Western Big 6) forced Sterling (3-5, 2-4 Big 6) into 11 first-quarter turnovers and 22 for the opening half as they opened up a 46-24 halftime lead. Kammie Ludwig led the Leafs with 23 points.