Prep report: Sterling rallies past Geneseo

Boys basketball
Sterling 72, Geneseo 63: Down by 10 in the third quarter, Sterling turned on the press and rallied to beat Geneseo at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Sterling trailed 43-33 before nabbing four steals in the Leafs' next seven possessions. JP Schilling kicked off a 15-2 run with a layup and the Golden Warriors kept rolling to grab the lead.
Sterling (3-6, 1-5 Big 6) closed things out by shooting 8 for 8 from the free throw line in the closing minutes.
Trevon Jordan finished with 25 points, shooting 9 of 11 from the field. Schilling chipped in 23 points.
Geneseo (1-5) was led by Bristol Lewis with 18 points. Anthony Pierce and Kyle Traphagen each scored 15.
Girls basketball
Geneseo 79, Sterling 52: Geneseo scored the first 13 points of the game on the way to its third straight victory.
The Maple Leafs (5-2, 4-2 in the Western Big 6) forced Sterling (3-5, 2-4 Big 6) into 11 first-quarter turnovers and 22 for the opening half as they opened up a 46-24 halftime lead. Kammie Ludwig led the Leafs with 23 points.
Brook Borum netted 23 for Sterling to become the eighth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.
Rock Island 56, Galesburg 51: Imari Duffy scored 17 points, including a perfect 9 for 9 at the foul line, as Rock Island upset sixth-ranked Galesburg, handing the Silver Streaks their first loss.
With 4:09 left in the game, the score was tied at 47 but McDuffy led a 6-2 run to put the Rocks in control.
Brooklynn Larson added 11 points for Rock Island (4-2).
Galesburg fell to 8-1, 5-1 in the Big 6.
Quincy 62, United Township 22: Quincy forced 24 turnovers and jumped to an early lead to end a four-game losing streak.
The Blue Devils (4-5, 3-4 Big 6) lost leading scorer Emily Wilson to an ankle injury less than 30 seconds into the game but still built a 24-12 first-quarter lead and kept rolling.
UT (0-7, 0-6 Big 6), got eight points from freshman Kaylie Pena but scored only four points as a team in the second half.