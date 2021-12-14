Prep report: Stratman, Knights stave off Muskies

Boys basketball
Assumption 65, Muscatine 54: After leading 40-20 early in the third quarter, the Davenport Assumption Knights had to fend off the Muscatine Muskies' spirited comeback bid. However, the Knights closed the door on that with late-game free throws to ice a win over the Mississippi Athletic Conference foe at Muscatine High School.
JJ Stratman led the Knights with a game-high 19 points. Nine of those came in the first quarter as Muscatine’s Luke Wieskamp came out strong, scoring 10 of the Muskies’ first dozen points.
Assumption (2-2, 2-1 MAC) ended with four players scoring in double figures. Besides Stratman, Noah Mack went for 15, Rico Byrd 14 and Luke Klostermann 12.
Diamond Krayee led Muscatine (0-4, 0-3 MAC) with 18 points, shooting 8 of 10 from the field. Wieskamp ended with 15 and Braden Hufford 10.
North Scott 58, Clinton 56 (OT): North Scott extended its win streak to 21 straight over Clinton, but it took four extra minutes to do so Tuesday.
Clinton rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half to force the game into overtime. The River Kings, in fact, led 54-53 with a minute remaining, but the Lancers scored five of the game's final seven points at Yourd Gymnasium.
Drew Kilburg had 15 points and Oliver Hughes chipped in 11 for the Lancers (3-1, 2-1).
Jai Jensen poured in 20 points and Lucas Weiner finished with 19 for the River Kings (1-4, 1-2).
Normal Community 67, Rock Island 60: Two of the top teams in the state went toe-to-toe Tuesday evening in Normal where the Normal Community High Ironmen took advantage of a tough Rock Island first half en route to the nonconference victory.
“We have traditionally been a very good starting team and gotten off to good starts, but in the first quarter or so, we just couldn’t get any rhythm,” said first-year Rocky coach Marc Polite after his club dropped its first game of the campaign in eight starts. “They are big, they are physical, they are strong and we just didn’t play as sharp as we have and dug ourselves a hole in the first half.”
The Rocks trailed by 20 points at halftime before getting things clicking in the second half against the only team seeded higher than them in the upcoming State Farm Holiday Classic in the Bloomington-Normal region between Christmas and New Year's.
The Rocks, who hit seven 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, pulled as close as five in the final frame, but never could grab the lead.
Amarion Nimmers led the Rocks with 23 points and Baker Beal had 14.
United Township 63, Riverdale 46: The hosting United Township Panthers had little trouble in knocking off the Riverdale Rams in nonconference action Tuesday at The Panther Den.
Mahki Johnson led the Panthers with 29 points as he hit five 3-pointers. Darius Rogers added 18 for the winners, who move to 5-5 for the season.
Brandon Stone led the 9-2 Rams with 13 points and Max Maring added 12.
Girls basketball
Assumption 41, Muscatine 38: On a night when no Knights scored in double figures, Assumption used a balanced attack to build a six-point halftime lead and then held off a fourth-quarter charge by Muscatine in its victory Tuesday night.
A.J. Schubert led the way for the hosting Knights (3-2, 3-3) with nine points, and Dawsen Dorsey and Jessie Wardlow added eight.
When the Knights were trying to maintain their lead in the second half, though, Annika Kotula came up big, scoring all six of her points after intermission.
Grace Bode scored nine points to lead Muscatine (2-3, 3-4), with Jazmeriah Jones chipping in eight and Sophia Thomas seven.
North Scott 41, Clinton 25: Cora O'Neill had a career-high 21 points and Lauren Golinghorst finished with a dozen points as Class 4A fourth-ranked North Scott ended a two-game losing streak with a road win Tuesday.
It was the second fewest points the Lancers (5-2, 4-1) have allowed in a game this season.
Central DeWitt 66, Davenport West 16: The Central DeWitt High School girls basketball team got off to a great start and rode that to an easy Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over hosting Davenport West.
The Sabers (4-1, 4-1 MAC) scored the first 29 points of the game and never looked back in keeping West (0-5, 0-5 MAC) winless on the season.
Taylor Veach had 14 first-quarter points for the Sabers, who remain tied atop the league standings with Pleasant Valley, North Scott and Davenport Central.
West had three players with four points each.
Rock Island 56, Sterling 26: Imari McDuffy scored a game-high 21 points, dished out 10 assists and added five steals as Rock Island cruised to an easy 56-26 conference home win over Sterling on Tuesday.
“Imari is our court general, she’s a four-year starter, and she sets the tone for us, especially on the defensive side of the ball,” Rock Island coach Henry Hall said. "Coaches look for players who are fearless, will defend anyone on the other team, and have great basketball instincts, and Imari provides us with all of those characteristics.”
McDuffy wasn’t the only Rocky player with a big night. Senior Emily Allison controlled the lane with seven rebounds to go with nine points, and junior Kayla Rice added 11 points, five steals and four assists.
Alleman 42, Sherrard 35: Key free throws down the stretch in a big fourth quarter helped lift the Alleman Pioneers to a nonconference victory over the Sherrard Tigers Tuesday evening at Don Morris gym.
Alleman hit 10 of 14 free throws in the final eight minutes and outscored the Tigers 17-13 in the quarter to secure the victory.
Clair Hulke led the winners with a game-high 16 points and had plenty of offensive help. Audrey Erickson scored 12 points and Averi Rangel 11 as the Pioneers got points from only four players.
Geneseo 55, Dixon 48: The Geneseo High School girls basketball team kept alive its undefeated season on Tuesday evening with a home nonconference victory over former NCIC foe Dixon.
Kammie Ludwig scored 25 points to lead the Lady Leafs as Annie Wirth added 10.
United Township 41, Rock Falls 36: The United Township High School girls basketball team has a winning streak. The Panthers went on the road and secured a nonconference victory over Rock Falls Tuesday evening, backing up an overtime league victory on Saturday.