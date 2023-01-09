Prep report: Vice erupts for 40 in PV rout

Girls basketball

Pleasant Valley 88, Davenport West 10: Senior Halle Vice set a Pleasant Valley High School single-game scoring record Monday evening with 40 points as the second-ranked team in Iowa Class 5A remained unbeaten.

Vice made 18 of 21 shots in 19 minutes to propel PV to 12-0 overall and 9-0 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play The Marquette University recruit, which made three 3-pointers, had 28 points in the opening half.

The Spartans led 32-8 after the opening quarter and 55-8 at halftime. Jessie Clemons joined Vice in double figures with 17 points.

Sydney Westerhof had seven points to lead the Falcons (1-9, 0-9).

Boys basketball

United Township 83, East Peoria 70: The Panthers avoided a mid-game lull and responded with clutch free throw shooting to stave off the Raiders on Monday night in Peoria.

De'Vontay Wright poured in a team-high 26 points for UTHS and, alongside Bristol Lewis, each canned six free throws in the fourth quarter to put it ahead for good. Wright's free throws came in the final two minutes.

The Panthers led by five at the half and canned six 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes. Omarion Roberts and Wright each tallied 14 points heading into the locker room.

Roberts finished with 22 points and Lewis chipped in 21. UTHS only played six players until the final handful of seconds when the game was out of reach.