Prep report: Wilton captures sectional wrestling title

Mercer County claims Illinois regional: Behind a half-dozen top-three finishers, the Mercer County wrestling team won Saturday's Class 1A Farmington Regional. The Golden Eagles finished with 134.5 points, 1 1/2 clear of runner-up Canton.

Seth Speaker captured the 160-pound title with a pin in 4 minutes, 29 seconds over Farmington's Rese Shymansky in the final. Broctyn King (113) and Noah Miller (126) were each second for Mercer County while Jon Headly (132), Carson Tippie (145) and Griffin Kernan (170) were third.

Girls basketball

Davenport North 61, Cedar Rapids Prairie 55: North picked up its 15th win of the season Saturday afternoon with a victory over sixth-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie.

The Wildcats have won eight in a row since their loss to Moline at the IHMVCU Shootout earlier this month.

Quincy 54, Rock Island 47: Leading most of the game, the Rock Island girls fell to Quincy's strong finish on Saturday afternoon in Quincy.

Rock Island (21-9, 9-4 WB6) had its chances to extend its lead, particularly in the third quarter and start of the fourth, but turnovers and tough defense kept the Rocks from building their advantage.