Prep report: Wilton captures sectional wrestling title

Wrestling
Wilton wins sectional: Wilton crowned six champions and advanced 10 wrestlers to next week's Class 1A district meet Saturday at West Branch.
Gage Oien (106 pounds), Dalton Snider (113), Kael Brisker (126), Kaden Shirk (152), Cameron Keith (170) and Coy Baker (182) won titles for coach Gabe Boorn's team. The Beavers finished with 231 points to take the sectional by 19 points over Wapello.
Wapello had four sectional champions in Chase Witte (120), Mitchell Moore (132), Christopher Ewart (138) and Daniel Meeker (145).
Wilton travels to Gilbertville on Tuesday for a regional team dual.
Maquoketa advances three: Maquoketa heavyweight Taven Rich claimed a Class 2A sectional title while Abe Michel (170) and Lane Stender (195) advanced as second-place finishers Saturday in Manchester.
Rich beat West Delaware's Carson Petlon 5-1 in the final to move to 36-1 on the season. Michel dropped an 8-3 decision to West Delaware's Jared Voss in the championship bout. Stender lost in the finals but rebounded with a 42-second pin in the wrestlebacks to advance.
West Delaware cruised to the team title with 305 points. It won 11 weight classes and advanced 14 wrestlers to districts.
Mercer County claims Illinois regional: Behind a half-dozen top-three finishers, the Mercer County wrestling team won Saturday's Class 1A Farmington Regional. The Golden Eagles finished with 134.5 points, 1 1/2 clear of runner-up Canton.
Seth Speaker captured the 160-pound title with a pin in 4 minutes, 29 seconds over Farmington's Rese Shymansky in the final. Broctyn King (113) and Noah Miller (126) were each second for Mercer County while Jon Headly (132), Carson Tippie (145) and Griffin Kernan (170) were third.
Girls basketball
Davenport North 61, Cedar Rapids Prairie 55: North picked up its 15th win of the season Saturday afternoon with a victory over sixth-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie.
The Wildcats have won eight in a row since their loss to Moline at the IHMVCU Shootout earlier this month.
Quincy 54, Rock Island 47: Leading most of the game, the Rock Island girls fell to Quincy's strong finish on Saturday afternoon in Quincy.
Rock Island (21-9, 9-4 WB6) had its chances to extend its lead, particularly in the third quarter and start of the fourth, but turnovers and tough defense kept the Rocks from building their advantage.
Brooklynn Larson led the Rocks with 15 points, though she took 14 shots to get there. As a team, Rock Island was just 18 of 49 from the floor and 5 of 17 at the free-throw line. It also had 19 turnovers.
United Township 48, Alleman 35: After a grueling overtime upset victory over Geneseo, one would expect the United Township girls might have a little letdown.
After taking an 11-0 lead against Alleman on Saturday, that is exactly what happened. The Pioneers took the Panthers into the fourth quarter tied at 27, then UT found itself again to pick up the win.
Jade Hunter led the Panthers (10-17, 4-9) with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Jasmine Bell added 13. Avrie Schmidt led the Pioneers (3-25, 0-14) with 15 points.