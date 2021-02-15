Prep report: Wilton edges Durant in 2A district

“We did not shoot well, we struggled to find the basket and get baskets,” Wilton head coach Erik Grunder said. “But part of that was because Durant did a nice job on defense … (their) defense didn’t create a lot of turnovers, but it sped us up enough that it forced a bunch of quick shots that we missed.

“It took us out of our offense.”

Nolan DeLong led Durant with 15 points. He was instrumental early on although he did most of his damage from the free throw line. He went 7 of 8 from the line in the first half, 8 of 9 for the game.

Garrett Hollenback had nine for the Wildcats. Koby Paulsen also added eight for Durant.

Durant took a 21-19 lead into the halftime locker room after DeLong fed Koby Paulsen for a 3 right before the buzzer.

In the second, DeLong made a spectacular, acrobatic reverse layup to give the Wildcats a 33-29 lead in the third.