Prep report: Zeimet, Adrian prevail in Clinton

Wrestling
Zeimet, Adrian prevail in Clinton: Central DeWitt's Keaton Zeimet and Davenport Assumption's Seth Adrian claimed championships at the prestigious Bob Lueders Invitational in Clinton on Saturday.
Zeimet knocked off Lisbon's Cade Siebrecht 7-5 in the 113-pound final. Sporting a 29-1 record this year, Zeimet scored five points in the opening period to seize control.
Adrian moved to 20-0 on the season with a title at 220. The senior had three first-period pins, including a 57-second fall in the final, and a 4-2 decision in the tournament.
Pleasant Valley's Eli Loyd, ranked No. 1 at 152 pounds in Class 3A, finished second. He lost to Lisbon's Marshall Hauck in the championship, 9-3.
Camanche had three third-place finishers in Ben Vogel (120), Eric Kinkaid (132) and Cade Everson (160). Assumption's Derrick Bass (106) and Aiden Morgan (195) also placed third.
Lisbon won the 22-team tournament with 252 points, followed by Norwalk (168), Lena-Winslow (166) and Assumption (150).
Lancers second at Urbandale: North Scott's Deven Strief and Bettendorf's Griffin Liddle collected titles Saturday at the Ed Winger Classic in Urbandale.
Southeast Polk won the 19-team tournament with 223.5 points. North Scott was second with 165, followed by Waukee (155.5), Bettendorf (148.5) and Johnston (135.5).
In a battle of the state's top-two ranked wrestlers at 145, Strief edged top-ranked Ben Monroe of Ankeny Centennial 5-3.
Liddle outlasted 2A top-ranked Kaden Sutton of ADM in the 285-pound final, 3-1. It was Sutton's first loss in 27 matches this year.
Bettendorf had three runners-up in Dustin Bohren (106), Elijah Mendoza (120) and Kane Schmidt (195). North Scott's Jake Matthaidess took second at 160, losing to top-ranked Caleb Helgeson of Johnston 7-3.
You have free articles remaining.
Esmoil, Simon lead Comets: West Liberty's Will Esmoil and Kobe Simon claimed titles and remained undefeated on the season Saturday at the Louisa-Muscatine Invitational.
Esmoil (31-0) recorded a second-period fall in his 152-pound final. Simon (28-0) posted a 7-2 decision in the championship at 220. Those victories helped West Liberty to a runner-up finish in the 10-team tournament with 181.5 points. Cedar Rapids Kennedy took the title at 226.
Davenport West's Travis Hodges moved to 23-1 on the season with a title at 113. Hodges had two pins and a technical fall Saturday. Teammate Tyreese Johnson lost 4-3 in the 195-pound final.
Louisa-Muscatine's Gabe Hayes finished first at 285.
Girls basketball
Bettendorf 46, United Township 39: The Bulldogs won a cross-river showdown Saturday, topping the hosting Panthers.
Maggie Erpelding led Bettendorf, which moved to 10-5, with nine points. Kate Schermerhorn chipped in eight points.
The Panthers fell to 7-18 on the season.
Morton 45, Rock Island 33: The Rocks fell behind by 10 points through the first quarter and couldn't recover in a loss to 3A top-ranked Morton.
Imari McDuffy led the Rocks with 10 points, including hitting two 3-pointers. Hannah Simmer added nine.
Boys basketball
Alleman 62, Morrison 45: The Pioneers shut the door on Morrison in the fourth quarter to pick up their third win of the season.
Cameron Wallace led Alleman with 17 points and Paul Rouse chipped in 13.
Alleman led by eight heading into the fourth quarter before outscoring Morrison 17-8 in the final period.