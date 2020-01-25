Prep report: Zeimet, Adrian prevail in Clinton

Wrestling

Zeimet, Adrian prevail in Clinton: Central DeWitt's Keaton Zeimet and Davenport Assumption's Seth Adrian claimed championships at the prestigious Bob Lueders Invitational in Clinton on Saturday.

Zeimet knocked off Lisbon's Cade Siebrecht 7-5 in the 113-pound final. Sporting a 29-1 record this year, Zeimet scored five points in the opening period to seize control.

Adrian moved to 20-0 on the season with a title at 220. The senior had three first-period pins, including a 57-second fall in the final, and a 4-2 decision in the tournament.

Pleasant Valley's Eli Loyd, ranked No. 1 at 152 pounds in Class 3A, finished second. He lost to Lisbon's Marshall Hauck in the championship, 9-3.

Camanche had three third-place finishers in Ben Vogel (120), Eric Kinkaid (132) and Cade Everson (160). Assumption's Derrick Bass (106) and Aiden Morgan (195) also placed third.

Lisbon won the 22-team tournament with 252 points, followed by Norwalk (168), Lena-Winslow (166) and Assumption (150).

Lancers second at Urbandale: North Scott's Deven Strief and Bettendorf's Griffin Liddle collected titles Saturday at the Ed Winger Classic in Urbandale.