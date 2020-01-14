Prep report

Girls basketball
Assumption 57, Davenport Central 53, OT: A.J. Schubert scored a game-high 22 points as the Knights held off the Blue Devils in overtime on Tuesday.
Assumption led 22-12 at halftime and 35-26 after three quarters, but Central rallied back in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. Central won the fourth quarter 23-14 to force the extra period, but Assumption held on in OT for the win.
Sydney George led Central with 13 points.
North Scott 51, Muscatine 30: Grace Boffeli was limited to a season-low 13 points, but the Lancers picked her up in a MAC victory Tuesday.
With the defensive attention focused on Boffeli, the Lancers got clean looks and shot 8 of 24 from the 3-point line. The Lancers held Muscatine leading scorer Zoey Long to 10.
Clinton 51, Burlington 41: Clinton topped its highest point total of the season by 10 in picking up its first victory of the year on Tuesday night.
The River Queens built a 10-point halftime lead, 26-16, and held on against their former Mississippi Athletic Conference rival.
Prior to Tuesday, Clinton's highest point total came in an 81-41 loss to Assumption Dec. 6 and it held Burlington to its fewest points given up since a 39-29 loss Dec. 10.
Clinton improves to 1-10 on the season.
Davenport North 71, Davenport West 36: The Wildcats improved to 7-1 in conference play in a rout of the intra-city foe Falcons.
North is 8-2 overall on the season.
West falls to 1-9 on the year, 1-8 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
Boys basketball
Burlington 65, Clinton 44: Burlington grabbed a victory over former Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Clinton on Tuesday.
The loss sends the River Kings to 1-8 on the season. Burlington improves to 4-5.
— Staff report