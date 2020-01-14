Prep report

Girls basketball

Assumption 57, Davenport Central 53, OT: A.J. Schubert scored a game-high 22 points as the Knights held off the Blue Devils in overtime on Tuesday.

Assumption led 22-12 at halftime and 35-26 after three quarters, but Central rallied back in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. Central won the fourth quarter 23-14 to force the extra period, but Assumption held on in OT for the win.

Sydney George led Central with 13 points.

North Scott 51, Muscatine 30: Grace Boffeli was limited to a season-low 13 points, but the Lancers picked her up in a MAC victory Tuesday.

With the defensive attention focused on Boffeli, the Lancers got clean looks and shot 8 of 24 from the 3-point line. The Lancers held Muscatine leading scorer Zoey Long to 10.

Clinton 51, Burlington 41: Clinton topped its highest point total of the season by 10 in picking up its first victory of the year on Tuesday night.

The River Queens built a 10-point halftime lead, 26-16, and held on against their former Mississippi Athletic Conference rival.

