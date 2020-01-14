You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Prep report

Prep report

{{featured_button_text}}

Girls basketball

Assumption 57, Davenport Central 53, OT: A.J. Schubert scored a game-high 22 points as the Knights held off the Blue Devils in overtime on Tuesday.

Assumption led 22-12 at halftime and 35-26 after three quarters, but Central rallied back in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. Central won the fourth quarter 23-14 to force the extra period, but Assumption held on in OT for the win.

Sydney George led Central with 13 points. 

North Scott 51, Muscatine 30: Grace Boffeli was limited to a season-low 13 points, but the Lancers picked her up in a MAC victory Tuesday.

With the defensive attention focused on Boffeli, the Lancers got clean looks and shot 8 of 24 from the 3-point line. The Lancers held Muscatine leading scorer Zoey Long to 10.

Clinton 51, Burlington 41: Clinton topped its highest point total of the season by 10 in picking up its first victory of the year on Tuesday night.

The River Queens built a 10-point halftime lead, 26-16, and held on against their former Mississippi Athletic Conference rival. 

Prior to Tuesday, Clinton's highest point total came in an 81-41 loss to Assumption Dec. 6 and it held Burlington to its fewest points given up since a 39-29 loss Dec. 10.

Clinton improves to 1-10 on the season. 

Davenport North 71, Davenport West 36: The Wildcats improved to 7-1 in conference play in a rout of the intra-city foe Falcons.

North is 8-2 overall on the season.

West falls to 1-9 on the year, 1-8 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

Boys basketball

Burlington 65, Clinton 44: Burlington grabbed a victory over former Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Clinton on Tuesday.

The loss sends the River Kings to 1-8 on the season. Burlington improves to 4-5.

— Staff report

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News