PREP REPORT

Boys basketball
Moline 70, Alleman 33: It was both tough to watch and satisfying for Alleman coach Scott Verstraete in his return to Wharton Field House Thursday evening as his Pioneers were drubbed 70-33 by Moline in the Western Big 6 Conference contest.
“I would like to say it’s enjoyable to watch, it’s not on the other side,” said Verstraete, a former Moline assistant coach as he joked he’d like to take some credit for previously coaching the Moline players. “But they’re really coming together and playing smooth and they see all the facets of the game. And when they’re shooting the ball well, they’re as good as anybody around.”
The Maroons (12-2, 8-2 Big 6) exploded for a 20-point lead after one quarter and rolled to their sixth straight victory.
Alleman dropped to 0-5, 0-5 Big 6 barely a week into its shortened season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rob Pulliam scored 12 points for the Maroons, completing a couple of highlight-reel alley-oops from Brock Harding.
Moline’s bench got plenty of play considering the big early lead. Grant Welch was 3 of 3 from deep in the first quarter and finished with nine points. Fellow sophomore Hunter Warren scored a game-high 14 points off the bench.
UTHS 60, Princeton 49: In a game that played like a Western Big 6 Conference contest, the United Township Panthers needed a strong stretch run to pull out a 60-49 road victory over Princeton in nonconference play.
UT made seven of its 13 3-pointers in the final half to overcome a 28-25 halftime deficit.
The Panthers (8-4) held the Tigers, who are receiving votes in the latest Class 2A state poll, to 11 third-quarter points and turn the game.
The Panthers trailed 39-30 late in the third before an 11-0 run gave them a 41-39 lead heading into the final quarter. UT added to the advantage with the first five points of the fourth.
Mahki Johnson drilled four second-half 3-pointers and eight for the game to lead the Panthers with 26 points. Darius Rogers continued his stellar play with 15 points.
“We weren't getting much inside and the shots we were getting inside we weren't finishing and missed a few lob plays,” said UT coach Ryan Webber. “We did a lot of really good things, it was just a little bit of a lid on the basket. We finally got going and in the last half of the third quarter and the fourth quarter we really played well.”
Girls basketball
Moline 50, Alleman 44: Senior Bralee Trice joined the Moline High School girls' basketball 1,000-point club Thursday evening and the Maroons needed her effort to hold off Alleman for a 50-44 Western Big 6 Conference victory at Don Morris Gym.
Trice led Moline (6-6, 6-4 Big 6 and a game and a half behind leaders Rock Island and Geneseo) with 20 points, including a 3 at the end of the first quarter that pushed her over the 1,000-point plateau. She also hit 5-of-6 from the free-throw line in the game including 3-of-4 in the final quarter to help hold off Alleman's rally.
“It means so much to reach that mark,” Trice said. “I’ve put in so much hard work with these girls since we were freshmen, and it’s nice to see it all come together at the end of my career.”
The Pioneers (1-7 overall, 0-6 Big 6) were led by Averi Rangel who knocked down four 3-pointers for 12 points to go with two steals and two assists.
The Maroons held a 13-point lead at halftime before the Pioneers came charging out of the gate in the third quarter, holding the Maroons to just three points in the period.
“The goal is just to get better every game, and our girls are starting to believe in themselves and continue to battle with some of the better teams in the conference,” said first-year Alleman coach Steve Ford. “They didn't back down from a challenging Moline defense, and although we didn’t come away with the win tonight, those wins will come eventually.”