PREP REPORT

Trice led Moline (6-6, 6-4 Big 6 and a game and a half behind leaders Rock Island and Geneseo) with 20 points, including a 3 at the end of the first quarter that pushed her over the 1,000-point plateau. She also hit 5-of-6 from the free-throw line in the game including 3-of-4 in the final quarter to help hold off Alleman's rally.

“It means so much to reach that mark,” Trice said. “I’ve put in so much hard work with these girls since we were freshmen, and it’s nice to see it all come together at the end of my career.”

The Pioneers (1-7 overall, 0-6 Big 6) were led by Averi Rangel who knocked down four 3-pointers for 12 points to go with two steals and two assists.

The Maroons held a 13-point lead at halftime before the Pioneers came charging out of the gate in the third quarter, holding the Maroons to just three points in the period.

“The goal is just to get better every game, and our girls are starting to believe in themselves and continue to battle with some of the better teams in the conference,” said first-year Alleman coach Steve Ford. “They didn't back down from a challenging Moline defense, and although we didn’t come away with the win tonight, those wins will come eventually.”

