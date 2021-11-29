Prep report

Girls basketball
Alleman puts clamps on Rock Falls: Alleman held Rock Falls to just four fourth-quarter points en route to a 38-29 non-conference victory Monday.
Claire Hulke led the Pioneers in victory with a game-high 14 points while teammate Audrey Erickson added 11.
Claire Bickett led Rock Falls with eight points.
Hulke, Erickson and Tyla Thomas recorded 3-pointers for Alleman as the team built an early lead before letting the defense solidify the win.
Geneseo cruises past Peoria Manual: Geneseo was met with little resistance facing Peoria Manual, winning 70-25 in non-conference action.
The Maple Leafs scored more points in the first quarter (31) than Peoria Manual proved to put up in the entirety of the game.
Geneseo led 53-13 at halftime.
Kammie Ludwig led the winning side with 27 points, all but four coming in the first half. Ali Rapps and Jordan Porter also finished in double figures, Rapps ended with a dozen points and Porter 11 as eight Geneseo players scored while no player from Peoria Manual reached double digits in the scoring column.
Boys basketball
Burlington 52, Davenport North 47: North overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half Monday night, but the Wildcats couldn't finish it off with a victory in coach Marquez Davis' debut.
Tyce Bertlshofer banked in a 3-pointer and followed with a three-point play in the fourth quarter to help Burlington stave off North in the season opener for both teams at Burlington High School.
Senior Cade Guinn had a career-high 19 points for the Wildcats, 13 coming after intermission. Mike Lowery finished with 16 points for North, which trailed 36-25 in the third quarter before Guinn scored eight points in the third quarter to spur the run.
North, in fact, took a 41-40 lead early in the fourth. The game was tied at 44 before Bertlshofer's 3-pointer gave Burlington the lead for good.
Lowery had a potential game-tying shot rim out in the waning seconds as Burlington's Jackson Carlson iced it with free throws. Merquiche Lewis Jr. had a dozen points and Carlson ended with 10 for Burlington.
Amarion Davis paced Burlington with 17 points.
North plays Cedar Rapids Jefferson in its home opener Friday night.