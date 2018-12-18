Girls basketball
Bettendorf 65, Muscatine 56: Bettendorf made eight of its nine 3-point attempts in the first half and staved off a second-half Muscatine flurry to earn a 65-56 road Mississippi Athletic Conference win Tuesday night.
Bettendorf (8-1, 6-1 MAC) was led by senior Allison Brownson, who scored 18 points after entering Tuesday’s game averaging 5.9 points per contest. Kylie Wroblewski, who entered the game as Bettendorf’s leading scorer at 19 points per game and was the focal point of Muscatine’s defensive gameplan, scored 13 points.
Meanwhile, Muscatine (2-8, 2-5 MAC) was led by sophomore Alicia Garcia’s 22 points.
Bettendorf led by as many as 19, which included a 47-28 lead late in the third quarter. However, Muscatine turned the tide and went on an 18-4 run to cut that deficit to five, 51-46, midway through the fourth quarter. Even so, the Bulldogs kept the Muskies at arms-length down the stretch to escape with a win.
North Scott 66, Davenport West 18: Grace Boffeli scored 21 points and Presley Case added 17 as the Lancers rolled to their eighth win of the season Tuessday.
North Scott (8-1, 6-1 MAC) led 42-14 at the half and held West (0-9) to four points in the second half.
The Falcons were led by Nativionna Griffen-Blanks with nine points.
Clinton 59, Burlington 39: Megan Gandrup had 25 points, including three 3-pointers, in a rout of the Grayhounds.
Molly Chapman and Molly Shannon added 10 points apiece for the River Queens (4-4, 3-4 MAC).
Boys basketball
Clinton 67, Burlington 59, OT: The River Kings outscored the Grayhounds 12-4 in the overtime period to escape with the home victory Tuesday.
LJ Henderson led all scorers with 21 points and Bret Myli added 17 for Clinton (2-4, 2-3 MAC).