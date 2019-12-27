Prep report

Lanphier 74, Moline 69, 2OT: It took two extra periods, but Lanphier got their revenge against Moline with a double-overtime 74-69 win at the Peoria Manual Tournament on Friday.

The game was a rematch of last year's Manual tournament championship game, which the Maroons won. The two teams were on a collision course to meet in the semifinals again this year, and the game did not disappoint.

The Lady Rams were led by senior standout Martrice Brooks, who had 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting and went 4-of-12 from the charity stripe.

Cierra McNamee finished with 25 points for Moline, going 7-of-13 from the field and 11-of-13 from the free-throw line.

Moline will play Washington today in the third-place matchup at 4:30 p.m.

Morton 79, Geneseo 48: The worst thing that could happen for the Geneseo girls basketball team came to life for the Maple Leafs on Friday in a 79-48 loss to Morton at the State Farm Holiday Classic in Normal.

Facing the top-seeded and No. 1 team in the state, the Leafs got off to a slow start. And when the sharks begin to circle it becomes a feeding frenzy for a Morton team that has won state championships in four of the last five years.