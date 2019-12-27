Prep report

Boys basketball
Rock Island 53, Normal U High 39: Rock Island put the press on Normal U High and turned a lackluster first two and a half quarters into a tremendous finish in a 53-39 comeback win in a second-round winner's bracket game Friday at the State Farm Holiday Classic.
Seemingly playing in quicksand for the first half and to start the third quarter, RI coach Thom Sigel put the press on the Pioneers and the game turned on a dime.
The game was broken open by Gustafson who scored on four straight possessions with power moves. He finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Colton Sigel also had 13, including three 3s and Taurean Holtam had 13 points and six rebounds.
Lake Park 60, United Township 44: Lake Park outscored United Township 40-22 after the half to rally for a victory Friday afternoon at the Pekin Holiday Tournament.
United Township held a 22-20 first-half lead and limited the Lancers' offensive production by forcing the team to take tough shots. But Lake Park got hot in the second half and took control with a 23-12 advantage in the third quarter.
The Panthers shot well, going 18-of-37 from the field, but foul trouble and second-half turnovers contributed to the spiral.
Girls basketball
Lanphier 74, Moline 69, 2OT: It took two extra periods, but Lanphier got their revenge against Moline with a double-overtime 74-69 win at the Peoria Manual Tournament on Friday.
The game was a rematch of last year's Manual tournament championship game, which the Maroons won. The two teams were on a collision course to meet in the semifinals again this year, and the game did not disappoint.
The Lady Rams were led by senior standout Martrice Brooks, who had 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting and went 4-of-12 from the charity stripe.
Cierra McNamee finished with 25 points for Moline, going 7-of-13 from the field and 11-of-13 from the free-throw line.
Moline will play Washington today in the third-place matchup at 4:30 p.m.
Morton 79, Geneseo 48: The worst thing that could happen for the Geneseo girls basketball team came to life for the Maple Leafs on Friday in a 79-48 loss to Morton at the State Farm Holiday Classic in Normal.
Facing the top-seeded and No. 1 team in the state, the Leafs got off to a slow start. And when the sharks begin to circle it becomes a feeding frenzy for a Morton team that has won state championships in four of the last five years.
The Potters came out making everything they shot, taking a 28-10 lead after a quarter and 53-21 at halftime. Morton (13-0) made 22 of their first 29 shots in the opening half and then made their first six of the second half.
Faith Henderson led the Maple Leafs (12-1) with nine points.
UT, Riverdale to meet for third place: Following semifinal exits at the Dixon-KSB Holiday Tournament, the Riverdale and United Township girls basketball teams will face off in tonight’s third-place game.
United Township fell 55-39 to a long and athletic Carmel Catholic (11-2) team on Friday afternoon. The Panther (4-11) led 10-9 after Jasmine Bell (16 points) hit a triple to end the first quarter, but turnovers fed the opposition easy baskets.
Riverdale was forced out of rhythm on offense early, and a late comeback fell short against Dixon in a 44-39 loss. The Rams (10-2) trailed 16-8 after one quarter and 29-16 at halftime before picking away at the Dixon (12-1) lead in the second half.
Coach Jay Hatch’s Rams meet Carie Walker’s Panthers tonight at 6 p.m.
— Staff report