Prep roundup: Lancers second at Saber Invitational

Knights beat Lisbon: Davenport Assumption knocked off Western Dubuque and then beat 1A second-ranked Lisbon on criteria to post a 2-0 mark Saturday at the Lisbon Duals.

Assumption downed Western Dubuque 45-33 and Lisbon 39-38. The Knights had fewer forfeits to gain the criteria point for the win over the Lions.

Michael Macias (138), Logan Schimanski (170) and John Argo (182) each had two contested wins for Assumption, which remains unbeaten in duals.

Coach Jon Terronez's team won five contested matches and picked up two forfeits to split the 14 weights with Lisbon.

Bulldogs go 2-1: The Bettendorf wrestling team won two of three duals Saturday at the Red Owens Holiday Classic at Southeast Polk.

The Bulldogs prevailed in 10 of 13 contested bouts to beat Lewis Central 52-14. They won nine of 13 in their rout of Atlantic 48-18. Bettendorf lost to top-ranked Southeast Polk 41-24 in the last dual.

Bradley Hill (195) and Griffin Liddle (285) each had three pins for the Bulldogs. Ella Schmit (106) and Logan Adamson (160) also were unbeaten on the day.

Spartans drop dual: Pleasant Valley lost a 56-21 dual to Linn-Mar on Saturday.