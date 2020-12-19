Prep roundup: Lancers second at Saber Invitational

DEWITT — Class 2A top-ranked West Delaware crowned four champions, including a pin from Carson Petlon in the final match at 285 pounds, to secure the Saber Invitational on Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
The Hawks finished with 255 1/2 points, 8 1/2 clear of runner-up North Scott in the 13-team field. Creston took third with 162 1/2 points and Central DeWitt was fourth at 140.
North Scott had three individual champions in Trace Gephart (113 pounds), Josh Connor (138) and Deven Strief (160). Connor and Strief each recorded pins in their championship bout.
The Lancers also had four runners-up in Peyton Westlin (145), Dylan Marti (160), Seth Madden (170) and David Borchers (285).
Central DeWitt's Keaton Zeimet became the program's all-time wins leader en route to the championship at 120 pounds. Zeimet, a senior, passed Justin Petersen's mark of 132 wins.
Zeimet had three pins in the tournament, all in under a minute, to win his fourth consecutive Saber Invitational.
Camanche had a trio of champions in Jaxon Bussa (106), Eric Kinkaid (145) and Cade Everson (182). Bussa majored Wilton's Brody Brisker 9-0 in the final, Kinkaid recorded a decision win and Everson knocked off top seed Cael Meyer of West Delaware, 11-6.
Wilton's Kael Brisker (132) was the other local champion.
Knights beat Lisbon: Davenport Assumption knocked off Western Dubuque and then beat 1A second-ranked Lisbon on criteria to post a 2-0 mark Saturday at the Lisbon Duals.
Assumption downed Western Dubuque 45-33 and Lisbon 39-38. The Knights had fewer forfeits to gain the criteria point for the win over the Lions.
Michael Macias (138), Logan Schimanski (170) and John Argo (182) each had two contested wins for Assumption, which remains unbeaten in duals.
Coach Jon Terronez's team won five contested matches and picked up two forfeits to split the 14 weights with Lisbon.
Bulldogs go 2-1: The Bettendorf wrestling team won two of three duals Saturday at the Red Owens Holiday Classic at Southeast Polk.
The Bulldogs prevailed in 10 of 13 contested bouts to beat Lewis Central 52-14. They won nine of 13 in their rout of Atlantic 48-18. Bettendorf lost to top-ranked Southeast Polk 41-24 in the last dual.
Bradley Hill (195) and Griffin Liddle (285) each had three pins for the Bulldogs. Ella Schmit (106) and Logan Adamson (160) also were unbeaten on the day.
Spartans drop dual: Pleasant Valley lost a 56-21 dual to Linn-Mar on Saturday.
Caden Ervin (106), Ike Swanson (145) and Aiden Kilstrom (285) had pins for the Spartans, who had three open weights in the dual. Ryan Kammerer pulled out a 4-1 decision at 170.
Nimely claims title: Muscatine senior Tim Nimely posted an 11-3 major decision over fourth-ranked Aidan Dunne of Dubuque Hempstead to claim the 182-pound bracket Saturday at the Fort Madison Invitational.
Hempstead amassed 248.5 points to take the 16-team tournament. Muscatine was eighth with 98 points.
Muscatine's Togeh Deseh was the runner-up at 285 while Jett Fridley placed third at 160 pounds. Columbus' Lane Scorpil was second place at 113.
Grage nets championship: For the second straight weekend, Durant's Dylan Grage claimed a title. The 182-pounder went 3-0 with three falls to win his weight class at the BGM Holiday tournament in Brooklyn.
Ethan Gast was second for Durant.
Tigers fourth at Regina: Powered by a championship from Kaleb Nerem and three runner-up finishes, Tipton placed fourth Saturday at the Iowa City Regina Invitational.
MFL MarMac won the team title with 246.5 points and Pekin was second at 124. Tipton scored 114 points.
Nerem won the 145-pound weight class. Teammates Skylar Schmidt (160), Jack Boldt (220) and Nile Schuett (285) each placed second.
Boys basketball
Assumption 66, Burlington 47: Emarion Ellis and Noah Mack each had 18 points as state-ranked Assumption outscored Burlington 39-24 in the second half for a nonconference road win Saturday.
Tyler Maro had 10 points for the Knights, who were 26 of 38 at the foul line compared to 9 of 21 for the Grayhounds.
Pleasant Valley 65, Maquoketa 49: Ryan Dolphin tallied 14 points and Bryce Rubel chipped in 10 as PV picked up a nonconference road win Saturday.
In a game added to the schedule just a couple days ago, the Spartans (3-2) led 31-23 at halftime.
Girls basketball
North Scott 54, Grinnell 47: In a battle of top-10 ranked teams in Class 4A, North Scott built a 20-point halftime lead on the road and then hung on to remain undefeated on the season.
The fifth-ranked Lancers (4-0) led the ninth-ranked Tigers 34-14 at halftime.
Iowa City High 55, Muscatine 39: Ella Cook had 23 points to lead three City High players in double figures during Saturday's nonconference win.
Madi Petersen had 13 points to pace the Muskies (1-3).
