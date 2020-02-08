Prep roundup: Mercer County claims regional

Brooklynn Larson led the Rocks with 15 points, though she took 14 shots to get there. As a team, Rock Island was just 18 of 49 from the floor and 5 of 17 at the free-throw line. It also had 19 turnovers.

“Give all the credit to Quincy, they played well,” Hall said. “They had a game plan and they took us out of a lot of stuff.”

The win pulled Quincy (16-9, 9-4) into a tie for second place in the WB6 with Rock Island with one game left on the schedule.

United Township 48, Alleman 35: After a grueling overtime upset victory over Geneseo, one would expect the United Township girls might have a little letdown.

After taking an 11-0 lead against Alleman on Saturday, that is exactly what happened. The Pioneers took the Panthers into the fourth quarter tied at 27, then UT found itself again to pick up the win.

"We were physically and mentally exhausted after Thursday and that is no excuse but it happened," UT coach Carie Walker said. "We finally dug down in the fourth quarter and finished the ball game the way we wanted to. Alleman played well and kept themselves in it.