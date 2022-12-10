Prep roundup: Pleasant Valley cruises past Linn-Mar

Girls basketball

Pleasant Valley 58, Linn-Mar 24: Halle Vice scored 19 of her 26 points in the first half as Class 5A third-ranked PV walloped 15th-ranked Linn-Mar on Saturday afternoon at PV High School.

The Spartans (5-0) hit a dozen 3-pointers, including four from Vice, as they built a 32-8 halftime advantage. Six PV players made at least one 3-point shot.

Reagan Pagniano added 11 points for PV, which finished off a 3-0 week with two wins over state-ranked opponents and a lopsided victory over rival Bettendorf.

Moline 49, Sterling 26: Moline raced out to a 12-point lead after the opening quarter and never relinquished the advantage in a Saturday afternoon road conference win over Sterling.

The Maroons led 26-11 at halftime and then outscored the Golden Warriors 21-7 in the third quarter. The win moves Moline to 2-3 in conference play.

United Township 41, Quincy 38: United Township made the long trek to Quincy and knocked off one of the conference co-leaders Saturday.

The Panthers improve to 6-5 overall and 2-3 in the Big 6.

Boys basketball

United Township 54, DeKalb 48: Bristol Lewis had a team-high 20 points and Omarion Roberts had nine of his 17 points in the final quarter as United Township pulled out a nonconference road win.

It capped a perfect week for the Panthers, who won conference games over Rock Island and Galesburg earlier in the week.

Dixon 50, Alleman 18: Alleman mustered only three points in the second half as Dixon broke open a seven-point halftime lead to win easily in a nonconference game.

Girls bowling

Rocky wins UT Invitational: The Rock Island girls’ bowling team edged Moline by 30 pins for the title at the United Township Invitational on Saturday. The Rocks finished with a 4,876 total to win the nine-team tournament.

Rock Island had two girls finish in the top five for the six-game series — Makenzie Terry (third, 1046) and Bailey Hecker (fifth, 1036).

Moline’s Skylar Houseman recorded the high six-game total of 1071. She also had the high game of the day with a 249.