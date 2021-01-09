Prep roundup: Sabers prevail at Maquoketa Valley

DELHI, Iowa — The Central DeWitt wrestling team used its depth to capture a championship Saturday at the Farr Jebens Invitational hosted by Maquoketa Valley.
The Sabers had two champions, one runner-up and five third-place finishes to accumulate 185.5 points and prevailed by nearly 30 points over Burlington Notre Dame in the 12-team tournament.
Royce Butt (113 pounds) and Robert Howard (132) claimed championships for the Sabers. Butt pinned Anamosa's Sean Kirk in 1 minute, 17 seconds of the final. Howard stuck Anamosa's Easton Wheeler in 1:44 of his title bout.
Mitchell Howard took second for the Sabers at 195 while Keaton Kruse (106), Keaton Zeimet (120), Keaton Simmons (126), Cael Grell (138) and Carter Donovan (145) each placed third.
The 120-pound bracket featured three of the top-four ranked wrestlers in 2A. Notre Dame's Blaine Frazier, ranked fourth, beat Zeimet 2-0 in the semifinals and knocked off second-ranked Cole Whitead of Center Point-Urbana 9-3 in the finals.
Camanche crowned three champions in Jaxon Bussa (106), Eric Kinkaid (145) and Cade Everson (182). All three wrestlers recorded pins in the final. The Indians were fifth in the team race with 121 points.
Knights sixth at Eckenrod Invite: In a loaded field at the Jerry Eckenrod Invitational hosted by Benton Community, Davenport Assumption placed sixth Saturday with 110 points.
West Delaware edged Waukee for the title, 245.5-240.5. Don Bosco, Independence and Fort Dodge rounded out the top five.
Assumption's Derrick Bass was the runner-up at 106 pounds. After wins in the first two rounds, Bass lost by injury to Waukee's Carter Freeman in the final.
Allen Catour placed third at 160 pounds while Noah Gonzalez (132) and Logan Schimanski (170) each took fourth.
West Liberty's Kobe Simon pulled out a 7-4 win over East Marshall's Connor Murty to claim the title at 220 pounds.
North claims title at Northeast: Sparked by four champions and three runner-up finishes, the Davenport North wrestling team edged Maquoketa for the title at the Northeast Invitational on Saturday, 155-148.5.
Jeffrey West (106 pounds), Jacob Dewispelaere (120), Eleazar Valerio (138) and Giovanni Rivera (182) each won their weight class for the Wildcats. West had two pins and a major decision among his four wins. Valerio had four pins and a 6-0 decision victory. Rivera had three first-period pins.
Central DeWitt junior varsity wrestlers Colton Sullivan (126), Ryan Kramer (132) and Skyler Tipton (152) won titles along with Maquoketa's Ben Thines (170), Jackson Van Keuren (195), Lane Stender (220) and Will Caes (285).
North Scott 3-0 at Linn-Mar Duals: The North Scott wrestling team collected 23 pins in three duals to finish with a 3-0 record at the Linn-Mar Duals on Saturday.
Coach Drew Kelly's squad handled Mount Vernon (67-10), Linn-Mar (53-22) and Marion (78-3).
Logan Schmidt (120 pounds) and Peyton Westlin (145) each had three pins for the Lancers. Deven Strief (160) recorded two pins and a technical fall as North Scott had 10 wrestlers record 3-0 marks.
Clinton, meanwhile, was 0-3. The River Kings lost to Clear Creek Amana (41-21), Western Dubuque (81-minus 1) and Cedar Rapids Xavier (72-6). Brooke Peters (145), Ashten Corbin (160) and Mason Luckritz (182) had pins for Clinton in the dual against CCA.
Muskies second at Gary Curtis: Propelled by titles from Tim Nimely and Togeh Deseh, the Muscatine wrestling team placed second in the 14-team field at the Gary Curtis Invitational in Riverside on Saturday.
South Tama tallied 173 points to clip Muscatine by 7.5 points. Wilton was fourth with 153.5 points.
Nimely, who recorded his 100th career win earlier in the week, majored Iowa City Regina's Aidan Udell 13-4 in the 170-pound final. Deseh pinned Columbus Community's Chance Malone in 5 minutes, 54 seconds of the 285-pound final.
Muscatine also received a third-place finish from Mason Crabtree at 138.
Wilton's Brody Brisker (106) and Kael Brisker (138) claimed titles while Colton Kruse (152), Kaden Shirk (160) and Johnathan Lilly (195) each took second.
Boys basketball
Davenport North 72, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 69: Less than 24 hours after a two-point loss to city-rival Davenport West, North bounced back with a road nonconference win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
The Wildcats (2-2) had a 34-29 lead at halftime and built the margin to 18 points after three quarters. Coach Marc Polite's team hung on despite allowing 31 points in the final eight minutes to the J-Hawks.
Girls basketball
North Scott 63, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 47: Ashley Fountain had 13 of her team-high 18 points in the second half as Class 4A seventh-ranked North Scott outscored Cedar Rapids Kennedy by 17 points in the second half Saturday for a nonconference win at Kennedy High School.
Hattie Hagedorn had 16 points and Lauren Golinghorst chipped in 12 for the Lancers, who outscored Kennedy 24-4 at the free throw line.
The Lancers (7-1) held the Cougars to just one point in the third quarter to turn a one-point halftime deficit into a 10-point lead.