Prep roundup: Sabers prevail at Maquoketa Valley

DELHI, Iowa — The Central DeWitt wrestling team used its depth to capture a championship Saturday at the Farr Jebens Invitational hosted by Maquoketa Valley.

The Sabers had two champions, one runner-up and five third-place finishes to accumulate 185.5 points and prevailed by nearly 30 points over Burlington Notre Dame in the 12-team tournament.

Royce Butt (113 pounds) and Robert Howard (132) claimed championships for the Sabers. Butt pinned Anamosa's Sean Kirk in 1 minute, 17 seconds of the final. Howard stuck Anamosa's Easton Wheeler in 1:44 of his title bout.

Mitchell Howard took second for the Sabers at 195 while Keaton Kruse (106), Keaton Zeimet (120), Keaton Simmons (126), Cael Grell (138) and Carter Donovan (145) each placed third.

The 120-pound bracket featured three of the top-four ranked wrestlers in 2A. Notre Dame's Blaine Frazier, ranked fourth, beat Zeimet 2-0 in the semifinals and knocked off second-ranked Cole Whitead of Center Point-Urbana 9-3 in the finals.

Camanche crowned three champions in Jaxon Bussa (106), Eric Kinkaid (145) and Cade Everson (182). All three wrestlers recorded pins in the final. The Indians were fifth in the team race with 121 points.