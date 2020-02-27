Rams' state trip a familiar journey for Hatch

"I don't know about the kids themselves, but this is something we never talked about as a group," said Hatch of playing for state hardware. "You can't get there until you play the whole year, and you can't start where you left off. Every year is a new beginning. We just tried to focus on our goal of becoming better every day."

Winning 48 of 58 games in Hatch's two seasons at the helm, Riverdale has done so much more than recapture the program's period of prosperity from nearly a decade ago.

Just his presence on the sideline has provided a rock-solid foundation for this year's club during its unprecedented run.

"We definitely feel more confident, knowing we have him here, because he's been here before and knows what he's doing," said junior forward Shae Hanrahan. "What he tells us, it's worked for him before, and we know we can fall back on it."

Riverdale junior point guard Molly Sharp expanded further on Hanrahan's statements.

"Coach Hatch gives us a lot of confidence," she said. "We know he has confidence in us, and having been through this before, we definitely trust in him to make the right moves."

