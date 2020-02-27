Rams' state trip a familiar journey for Hatch

PORT BYRON — While this weekend's trip to state is a new experience for Riverdale girls' basketball, it is a familiar journey for its head coach.
In his second year with the Rams, Jay Hatch had long grown accustomed to state tournament appearances, both on the basketball court and the softball diamond, during his years at Alleman.
On the hardwood, the Iowa City native guided the Pioneers to three state runs (2001, '02, '05). His 2002 squad captured third place in Class A, but his '05 club topped that by going 31-7 and winning the state crown.
"In 2005, there were two classes and eight (state-qualifying teams), plus I didn't have gray hair," quipped the 53-year-old Hatch, a member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association's Hall of Fame (class of 2014) and the ICA Softball Hall of Fame (class of '12).
"It's been awhile. Some of the logistics are the same, but with each group of kids, everything's different. Every group is different, every year is different. The only thing similar is where we're going."
On the dirt, Hatch's Alleman teams reached state eight times, winning Class A titles in 1992, '94 and '98 and finishing second in 2000. For good measure, he also coached the Pioneers' 2009 state-qualifying girls' golf team.
Now, the 2017 inductee into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame has Riverdale's girls' cagers making history with their first trip to Redbird Arena in Normal and this evening's Class 2A state semifinals. The Rams put their 28-3 record on the line against a 26-3 Pleasant Plains club in a 5:30 semifinal on the Illinois State University campus, with the winner advancing to Saturday's 7:15 p.m. title tilt.
"I don't know about the kids themselves, but this is something we never talked about as a group," said Hatch of playing for state hardware. "You can't get there until you play the whole year, and you can't start where you left off. Every year is a new beginning. We just tried to focus on our goal of becoming better every day."
Winning 48 of 58 games in Hatch's two seasons at the helm, Riverdale has done so much more than recapture the program's period of prosperity from nearly a decade ago.
Just his presence on the sideline has provided a rock-solid foundation for this year's club during its unprecedented run.
"We definitely feel more confident, knowing we have him here, because he's been here before and knows what he's doing," said junior forward Shae Hanrahan. "What he tells us, it's worked for him before, and we know we can fall back on it."
Riverdale junior point guard Molly Sharp expanded further on Hanrahan's statements.
"Coach Hatch gives us a lot of confidence," she said. "We know he has confidence in us, and having been through this before, we definitely trust in him to make the right moves."