Return of Warkins Classic highly anticipated after one-year hiatus

For the better part of the last decade and a half, Brian Howell's holiday routine has been centered around the Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic basketball tournament.

So when the annual gathering held at Erie and Prophetstown high schools fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic and had to be shelved last December, the gap was instantly noticed by Erie's athletic director and assistant principal.

"For me personally, it was different; I'm not used to having nothing after Christmas," Howell said. "I'd been doing this for about 16 years, so it was an odd feeling for me."

With the Warkins Classic set to return for area boys' and girls' basketball teams along with several out-of-town visitors, it is like the return of an old friend.

"I know everybody's excited to have Warkins back," Howell said. "It was really awkward not to have it last year; everyone was like 'wow, what are we going to do with all this free time?' So there's a lot of excitement for it. Sometimes you don't really miss it until it's gone.

"Last year, I think we all realized that we really took it for granted having Warkins every year, and how big and enjoyable it is."