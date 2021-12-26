Return of Warkins Classic highly anticipated after one-year hiatus

For the better part of the last decade and a half, Brian Howell's holiday routine has been centered around the Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic basketball tournament.
So when the annual gathering held at Erie and Prophetstown high schools fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic and had to be shelved last December, the gap was instantly noticed by Erie's athletic director and assistant principal.
"For me personally, it was different; I'm not used to having nothing after Christmas," Howell said. "I'd been doing this for about 16 years, so it was an odd feeling for me."
With the Warkins Classic set to return for area boys' and girls' basketball teams along with several out-of-town visitors, it is like the return of an old friend.
"I know everybody's excited to have Warkins back," Howell said. "It was really awkward not to have it last year; everyone was like 'wow, what are we going to do with all this free time?' So there's a lot of excitement for it. Sometimes you don't really miss it until it's gone.
"Last year, I think we all realized that we really took it for granted having Warkins every year, and how big and enjoyable it is."
On the boys' side, Erie-Prophetstown will be hosting fellow Three Rivers Conference members Morrison, Orion, Riverdale and Sterling Newman, along with Amboy, Fulton, Lena-Winslow and Stockton (Northwest Upstate Illini), Mercer County and Stark County (Lincoln Trail) and Beecher (River Valley).
The E-P girls will host TRAC rivals Bureau Valley, Monmouth-Roseville, Morrison, Orion and Rockridge, joined by LTC members Mercer County and Wethersfield, the Moline fresh-soph squad from the Western Big 6, Peoria Heights (Prairieland) and Chicago Brooks (Chicago Public League).
There have been some bumpy patches in the tournament's return, with the girls' field dropping from 12 to 11 teams after Stockton had to withdraw this past weekend due to positive COVID-19 cases, although Howell has reached out for a replacement.
Likewise, Alleman had to withdraw from the boys' field this past Friday for the same reason. However, the tournament had a quick replacement waiting in the bullpen.
"We were fortunate that Amboy had reached out that day," said Howell. "They were supposed to play at LaMoille, and their head coach, Brad Dunlap, used to coach at Riverdale, and he's familiar with Warkins. They called us Friday morning and told us they had lost the LaMoille tournament.
"That afternoon, (Alleman interim A.D.) Mike Tracey e-mailed me about what was happening with Alleman. We were fortunate all of that took place and we got the ball rolling on Friday."
The return of the Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic will also mark second-year Prophetstown A.D. Derick Cox's first experience with the tournament. Prophetstown will host today's opening round of girls' games; today's boys' games and all action on Wednesday and Thursday is at Erie.