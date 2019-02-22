Heading into a game against Moline a few weeks back, Rock Island senior basketball player Aaron Voss vowed to take over and lead the Rocks.
Starting with a win over Moline that week, the Rocks went from a team on the outside to winning four of five and three straight Western Big Six Conference to forge a conference tie with Moline after Friday's 45-31 win over United Township.
"We really never talked about winning the Big Six, just controlling what we can control," Voss said. "What I wanted to do was stepping up in practice and getting after it. I was pushing guys and they were willing to listen."
RI coach Thom Sigel noted he never talked about winning the Big Six until his team beat Quincy last week, and Moline lost to Galesburg to set up Friday's opportunity to get the tie.
"Our guys really did a good job of regrouping after we lost at Galesburg," Sigel said. "We did what we had to do and gave ourselves a chance. What I told them after the game is 'Let's wait to celebrate this, we have more work to do.'"
That work starts on Wednesday when the Rocks (18-9, 8-2) will have another meeting with the Panthers (17-12, 3-7) in the Class 4A Pekin Regional.
UT coach hopes he will see a different team next week.
"What did we give up, 43 (actually 45)?" Webber said. "... You just don't win with 31 points. We just can't find a way to get the ball in the basket. We really battled, and I loved our defense. Rocky got some baskets from uncharacteristic guys."
The Rocks and Panthers were knotted at 11 after one quarter but the Rocks started a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter and finished it with the first eight points of the second. UTnever led again.
"It never felt comfortable because UT has the ability to make some 3s and get right back in it," Sigel said. "We just kept trying to build on the lead and other than a little period where we wanted to throw the ball around, we did what we wanted to."
The key for the Rocks came from their big guys inside. After scoring three times in the paint in the game's early stages, UT senior Daveon Ellis did not make another shot as Solomon Gustafson and Malachi Key swatted four of his shots away.
Those two, along with Voss and Taurean Holtam combined for five blocks and 24 rebounds for the Rocks.
"They got the ball inside too easy to Ellis early and he is too good to allow that," Sigel said. "Solomon kind of settled that down and all of our big guys rebounded better after the first quarter."
Voss added six points, including his first dunk in a game.
"I wouldn't say I am thinking offense more, I'm just taking what they give me," Voss said. "We have preached one through 15 since the start of the season, and this was another team effort. My dad told me before the game if I get a chance, go dunk one. I did it for him."
JaMir Price led the Rocks with 10 points as eight different Rocks scored in the game.
"We got all nine seniors in, they all did something positive, and we got to send them out in their last game at home with a fun ending," Sigel said.
Jean Luc Wilson led UT with 11 points.