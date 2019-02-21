NORMAL — Carlee Camlin and Brea Beal had seen enough of the tears and heartbreak. There was no way it was going to happen this time.
Leading by just one point with 57.1 seconds left, the Rock Island girls' basketball team found a way. In their fifth try, the Rocks defeated Edwardsville, 51-45 in the Class 4A Normal West Sectional title game on Thursday.
"This is such a sweet feeling right now," Camlin said, with tears of joying streaming down her cheeks. "We have seen a lot of tears the last few years. Brea and I said early in the season 'We are not going to see that sight again.'"
Beal could concur. She has been preaching since Day 1 that this year was going to be different. She said that again before the postseason started.
"Back before the playoffs started I told the team I am refusing to lose this year," Beal said. "If I refuse, I expected everyone else to refuse. They understood we had to get this done."
The No. 2-ranked Rocks (30-1) will play No. 10-ranked Mother McCauley, a 26-25 winner over Homewood-Flossmoor. No. 3-ranked Edwardsville bows out at 30-3.
It was not easy playing against Edwardsville, one of the state's top programs.
The Rocks jumped out to a 10-point lead early, but Edwardsville got back in it. The Rocks went up 10 again in the second quarter, and the Tigers battled back. RI went up 10 in the third quarter and Edwardsville got close again.
The key? The Tigers never once took a lead in the game. It also helped that Hannah Simmer hit five of eight free throws and tied her career-best set in last Thursday's regional final against Moline with 20 points.
"I'm just happy that we never have to talk about the curse again," RI coach Henry Hall said. "We're playing with two sophomores and a freshman and never lost our composure when they got close."
Those "young ones," as the Rocky coaches and players call them, came up huge. When the team was struggling to make a shot in the fourth quarter, freshman Imari McDuffy split the zone and swished a teardrop in the lane to put the Rocks up by six.
"Coach Shavonné (Brewer) told me the lanes were there and to drive and kick for a 3 or shoot the teardrop," McDuffy said. "I knew it was going in; I was not about to panic."
The Tigers whittled the lead to one and then gained all of the momentum after a lane violation gave them the ball with 57.1 seconds left. Beal grabbed her 10th rebound of the night and was fouled. She calmly made both charity tosses.
"We kept telling ourselves 'This is just another game' and we expected to win," Beal said. "For sure, when the game is big, I make my free throws."
Beal finished 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. She had 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
The Tigers missed another 3, and sophomore Brooklynn Larson grabbed the rebound and got fouled with the lead at 48-45. Larson calmly buried both charities to make it a five-point lead with less than a half minute and secured the win.
"I tried to hide my nerves, but I sure had them," Larson said. "There was a lot of pressure. When I got fouled I had to calm down, focus and make the shots. I was pretending I was the only one in the gym."
The key for the Rocks was their ability to never get scared or nervous.
"We were focused, and we stayed together," Camlin said. "Our thing was just play defense, and when they scored, we had to score."
Added Hall, "We knew when we won Monday, we were not walking out of here without a win. We got the defensive stops at the end, we rebounded and we made free throws."
The win may have been the most satisfying Beal has had in a superlative career, but the two-time reigning Illinois Ms. Basketball expects it to not be her last.
"It means a lot," Beal said. "I am excited through the roof, but we also know we have a another one Monday."