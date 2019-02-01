Staring down a 12-0 Moline run and the Maroons taking their first lead since the very early stages of the first quarter, the Rock Island Rocks were in a do-or-die state.
They did. Thanks to seven points from junior Taurean Holtam and six late free throws, the Rocks regained themselves and beat the Maroons 55-47 at Wharton Field House.
The loss ended Moline's 12-game winning streak and leaves the Maroons at 19-3, 7-1 in the Western Big Six Conference. The Rocks are 14-8, 5-2.
"We showed great heart and determination," Rock Island coach Thom Sigel said. "Our pulse was running high all night from the pressure Moline put on us and the atmosphere. We settle down at the right time."
For most of the first three quarters, the Rocks played near-perfect basketball. Then, in six-tenths of a second, things changed drastically. Following two free throws, the Rocks led 40-31 with less than a second remaining in the third.
Drew Wiemers threw a baseball pass to Brody Harding in front of the Moline bench. Harding caught, spun and banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
"That was a big play by Brody," Moline coach Sean Taylor. "That was fun and got us back in the game."
The Maroons scored the first six points of the final quarter to tie it at 40 and Wiemers buried a long 3 to put Moline up 43-40.
The Rocks didn't back down. Instead, Holtam missed an open 3 out of the left corner, RI rebounded and Jordan Rice got the ball out front as Holtam slid all the way across to the right corner where he took a Rice feed and buried a triple to tie it at 43.
"Taurean wants the ball in that situation," RI senior JaMir Price said. "He has a lot of confidence in himself, and he was ready to make the play."
Added Sigel, "Taurean hasn't been playing well lately so we started him on the bench. He understood why he wasn't starting and he came out and made some big plays. On the 3, he made a great read off a screen, and Jordan made a great read on the pass."
Holtam (13 points and 6 rebounds) wasn't done. He scored on a pretty post move to put the Rocks ahead and then swished two free throws to open the lead to four points. From there, the Price (17 points and eight rebounds) made four of four free throws to salt the win away.
Rice added 13 for the Rocks.
"That play by Holtam was the game," Taylor said. "They missed a shot, we didn't get the rebound and he hit a big shot. That hurt us, we have to rebound with all five guys against a team that is very big and physical."
Deonte Billups led Moline with 17 points, but was just 7-of-18 from the field and had just three second-half points. Wiemers finished with 14 and Harding added 10.
Sigel thought his team's defense was a huge part of the win. Aaron Voss (seven points and seven rebounds) helped slow Wiemers on 5-of-18 shooting and Solomon Gustafson blocked four shots and grabbed eight rebounds.
"We were able to get Aaron matched up with Wiemers, which we couldn't do the last time we played," Sigel said. "That was advantageous for us. Solly helped keep (Deonte) Billups out of the lane with his work inside."
Price agreed the effort was one of the best he has seen this season.
"We talked before the game about our lack of effort last week at Galesburg and we came out one through 15 with a mindset to never quit," Price said. "Both teams went at it hard for 32 minutes and we got a big win out of it."