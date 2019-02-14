It was going to happen at some point. Rock Island girls' basketball coach Henry Hall was ready for it. Rocky senior Brea Beal was prepared.
The key was, were the rest of the Rocks? They certainly were.
On a night when Beal had her worst offensive game of the season and battled foul trouble most of the night, the rest of the Rocks came through on the big stage, leading Rock Island to a 63-55 win over Moline in the championship game of the Class 4A Rock Island Regional.
"The biggest thing that comes out of this game is the best player in the state got nine points and we got a win," Hall said. "I have told people all along, we are not a one-man band and we proved it."
The Rocks improve to 28-1 and will play Normal Community on Monday at the Normal West Sectional. The Maroons bow out at 17-13.
Beal made just four of her 12 shots, missed all four of her free throws and didn't reach double figures for the first time this season. She did finish with nine rebounds and six assists to go with her nine points, but it was the rest of the team that came to the front.
"I expect to come out every night and play great but I also know there are going to be these days," Beal said. "I have believed all this season we are a team, not one player. I had all the confidence in the world my teammates would pick me up."
The biggest star was junior Hannah Simmer who scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. She hit a pair of huge 3-pointers when Moline was making a run in the fourth quarter.
"That is easily my biggest game ever," Simmer said. "I still missed a bunch of shots, but I stayed aggressive and took what they gave me. It is not too often I get off more shots than Brea but if Moline wanted to give me those shots, I was going to take them.
"Last year, I would not have taken those shots. That's not because Brea was out there, it was because I was nervous and scared. I'm glad I got that opportunity then because I am much more confident in myself now."
Moline did exactly what it wanted to do defensively against the Rocks, but it fell just a bit short.
"Look at it, we held Brea to nine points and our plan was to let (Simmer) shoot," Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour said. "She stepped up and made those shots. We were also giving (Carlee Camlin) the outside shot and look what she does, makes her first 3-pointer of the year."
When Beal went to the bench with 3:55 left in the first half the Rocks went from a 29-14 lead to a 40-20 halftime edge and Sant Amour felt a chance got away.
"I called a timeout and explained to the girls that this was an opportunity," she said. "We didn't take advantage. Still, we never quit."
The Maroons slowly worked their way back into the game, but the Rocks continued to have an answer from beyond the arc. Those two 3s by Simmer and another by Bre Williams kept the lead in double figures and built a 60-44 lead before Moline went on an 8-0 run.
"I think we sped up a little too much against their pressure," Hall said. "Hannah and Bre hit some huge shots, Carlee was Carlee and Imari (McDuffy) got us settled down so we could hold on."
Camlin said she knew the Rocks would finish the job, even when Moline got the lead down to as low as six.
"Brea and I have great confidence in the young ones," Camlin said. "Those young girls showed the future is very bright for the Rocks. I wasn't ever nervous, I just kept telling them to settle down and play at our pace."
Moline's talented twosome in the paint had big nights for the Maroons. Megan Pittington finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds and Cierra McNamee had 12 points and 10 rebounds.