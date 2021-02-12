Rocks dominate second quarter, rout Sterling

Some coaches wait until halftime to make adjustments, but Rock Island girls basketball coach Henry Hall didn’t have to wait until the half to fix what was wrong with his team.
The Lady Rocks trailed Western Big 6 opponent Sterling 13-11 after the first quarter, then proceeded to outscore the Golden Warriors 31-4 in the second quarter and sealed a 68-34 win.
Rock Island relied on its defense intensity and offensive aggression during that stretch, forcing Sterling into 16 turnovers and 12 fouls in the first half. That pressure on both ends of the court is the normal game plan for the Rocks.
“We like to focus on our defense first to help set up the offense,” Hall said. “Shots will fall or they won’t, but that intensity to start the game really helps us all around, including on offense and with rebounding. The girls just figured it out in between quarters.”
One leader on both ends is guard Brooklyn Larson, who had 16 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. The senior also had four steals, two assists, two rebounds and a block to round out her production.
The Rocks cut the passing lanes on Sterling a lot which led to easy transition buckets, a pillar of their game plan according to Larson.
“We’re all really fast, so when we get the ball on defense we’re always looking forward,” Larson said. “If someone’s ahead of me I’ll look to pass, if not we have the confidence to take it all the way ourselves.”
In the third quarter when the game was all but over, the Golden Warriors suffered a terrible loss as junior Bailey Adami fell to the ground in pain. While coach Taylor Jackson doesn’t have an official diagnosis, they’re pretty sure it’s her ACL.
“It’s one of those injuries where you just know, and she’s had it before so she definitely knew what it was right away,” Jackson said. “She had it happen almost a year to the day and worked so hard to come back. I told the girls to reach out and give her support, because it’s a really tough injury to endure.”
The injury affected the girls and coaching staff of Rock Island as well and took the energy out of the whole gym.
“It’s hard for the team to stay locked in after something like that,” Hall said. “When she got up with some support we cheered for her, but everyone was still worried. We had to finish out the game but we plan on reaching out and offering some support to her and the program.”
Sterling was without its two star players in Brooklyn and Breelyn Borum, who both had a prior volleyball commitment. That allowed other players on the roster to step up into a tough but good learning situation.
“They came out hard and played really well to start,” Jackson said of her team’s first quarter. “We really rely on those two and when they’re out, it gives other girls (a chance) to step up and get different looks, and hopefully they learned a lot from the experience.”
Even knowing Sterling (0-3, 0-2) would be without two of its best players, Hall didn’t change much of the game plan against the Golden Warriors.
“We have to play the same way we do every night,” Hall said. “We made a few adjustments but we just have to play our game and get the results the way we want to.”
The Rocks (2-0, 2-0) were without junior Emily Allison for volleyball as well, but powered through with their normal team-first mentality. That mentality is something that Larson said was key to the game.
“We went down to start because we weren’t playing team ball,” Larson said. “Once we started making the extra pass it made us expand our offense. I was surprised with the start because we had a great practice yesterday and that’s usually a good sign, but they started fast and we came out slow.”