Rocks dominate second quarter, rout Sterling

In the third quarter when the game was all but over, the Golden Warriors suffered a terrible loss as junior Bailey Adami fell to the ground in pain. While coach Taylor Jackson doesn’t have an official diagnosis, they’re pretty sure it’s her ACL.

“It’s one of those injuries where you just know, and she’s had it before so she definitely knew what it was right away,” Jackson said. “She had it happen almost a year to the day and worked so hard to come back. I told the girls to reach out and give her support, because it’s a really tough injury to endure.”

The injury affected the girls and coaching staff of Rock Island as well and took the energy out of the whole gym.

“It’s hard for the team to stay locked in after something like that,” Hall said. “When she got up with some support we cheered for her, but everyone was still worried. We had to finish out the game but we plan on reaching out and offering some support to her and the program.”

Sterling was without its two star players in Brooklyn and Breelyn Borum, who both had a prior volleyball commitment. That allowed other players on the roster to step up into a tough but good learning situation.