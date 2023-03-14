Four starters from Moline High School's state championship boys' basketball team will participate in the Pepsi Iowa versus Illinois Senior All-Star game next week at Augustana College's Carver Center.

All-staters and University of Iowa signees Brock Harding and Owen Freeman are scheduled to compete along with Jasper Ogburn and Grant Welch.

The Maroons capped a 35-3 season and the school's first state championship with a 59-42 win over Lisle Benet Academy last Saturday in Champaign.

The doubleheader begins at 6 p.m. next Monday with the top senior girls from the Mississippi Athletic Conference squaring off against the best from the Western Big 6 Conference and Western Illinois. The boys game will follow around 7:30 p.m.

A 3-point contest will be held at halftime of the girls game and a dunk contest will take place at intermission of the boys game. Admission is $5.

Halle Vice, a first team all-stater who led Pleasant Valley to a Class 5A state championship and undefeated season, headlines the Iowa girls roster.

Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen and North Scott's Lauren Golinghorst, who were named third team all-staters by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, also are on the Iowa squad which will be coached by PV's Jennifer Goetz.

The Iowa boys team will include Wilton High School first team all-stater Caden Kirkman and 4A third-team all-state selection Connor Borbeck of Pleasant Valley.

The Illinois girls team features two first team all-Big 6 performers in Geneseo's Danielle Beach and Rock Island's Kayla Rice. Morrison all-stater Shelby Veltrop also has committed to playing in the event.

Rosters

Iowa girls: Halle Vice, Pleasant Valley; Lillie Petersen, Bettendorf; Lauren Golinghorst, North Scott; Addisen Ford, Davenport Central; Reagan Hofer, Central DeWitt; Mariah Thompson, Davenport North; Cora O'Neill, North Scott; Kayla Fountain, Bettendorf; Faith Furness, Bettendorf; EmmaGrace Hartman, Central DeWitt; Asia Pegues Jarrett, Davenport Central; Jazzy Jones, Muscatine

Coach: Jennifer Goetz

Illinois girls: Danielle Beach, Geneseo; Kayla Rice, Rock Island; Samantha Veto, Moline; Paige Melton, Moline; Erriea Bea, Rock Island; Tayla Thomas, Alleman; Shelby Veltrop, Morrison; Brooke Pieper, Abingdon-Avon; Kayla Elsbury, Sherrard; Addison Pickens, Sherrard; Olivia Meskan, Sherrard; Jennie Abbott, Orion

Coach: Logan Frye

Iowa boys: Connor Borbeck, Pleasant Valley; Rico Byrd, Assumption; Taydem Arguello, Bettendorf; Landon Winston, Davenport West; Nolan Mosier, Davenport North; Lucas Weiner, Clinton; Matthew Watters, Central DeWitt; Luke Klostermann, Assumption; Tracy Hayslett, Davenport Central; Elijah Hinton, Davenport North; Tyler Watkins, North Scott; Caden Kirkman, Wilton

Coach: Terry Youngbauer

Illinois boys: Bristol Lewis, United Township; Brock Harding, Moline; Cameron Atkinson, Rock Island; Carter Clary, Galesburg; De'Vontay Wright, United Township; Grant Welch, Moline; Jasper Ogburn, Moline; Lincoln Dorsey, Alleman; Mason Lovig, Geneseo; Omarion Roberts, United Township; Owen Freeman, Moline; JP Schilling, Sterling

Coach: Kannon Burrage