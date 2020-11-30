Sabers' Veach commits to continue basketball career at Illinois State

One walk through campus was enough to vault Illinois State University into the final two choices for Central DeWitt's Taylor Veach.
The second solidified the junior's college plans.
Veach, a guard for the Sabers, announced on Twitter her verbal commitment to play for the Redbirds on Sunday afternoon. She's the first Central DeWitt basketball player to pledge to a college program since Amanda Brainerd in 2015.
According to the recollection of Central DeWitt coach Chad Specht, Veach is the third Saber to commit to a Division I program, joining Lindsay Smith (Wisconsin) and Jen Keitel (Northern Iowa).
"I am blessed and excited to announce my commitment to further my education and basketball career at Illinois State University," Veach wrote. "I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, trainers and friends for supporting me along the way."
While most recruits during this cycle haven't seen the campus they'll call home for at least the next four years, Veach has.
She and her mom, Casey Veach, took a trip to Normal in the fall of this year. Taylor said she fell in love with what she saw.
"I liked the whole layout of the campus," she said. "Everything looked so nice and pretty."
Her final three choices were Illinois State, South Dakota and Wyoming. Veach took one more 2 hour, 20 minute drive a couple of weeks ago to make sure she was making the right choice.
Several factors made her the most comfortable in choosing to play for coach Kristen Gillespie.
"We did zoom (meetings) and I got to know the coaches really well and they're funny. They pushed me to be the best player I can be," Veach said. "The teammates were so fun and they seemed to get along so well and seemed to enjoy each other's company."
An added bonus was since Veach is undecided on her major, the multitude of academic programs Illinois State offers allows her to figure it out on her own.
"They have anything I want to do, they're top-notch programs," she said. "They have a lot of different options, that made it easier."
Proximity to home was a big selling point. With the Redbirds in the Missouri Valley Conference, it allows Veach's family the ability to see her play at home and on the road. The MVC Tournament is also played at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
"My family is important to me, so I want them to come to watch my games," Veach said.
A Class 4A first-team all-state player who averaged 20.5 points per game a season ago, Veach didn't want to wait until her senior year to make this decision.
With the Sabers season opener set for today at Solon, it is a weight lifted off Veach's shoulders.
"When you know, you know and I knew this is where I want to spend the next four years," she said. "It's a big relief."
Her play last year, coupled with the chance to play against some former AAU teammates and opponents, made Veach believe she can play in the MVC.
"The Valley is a tough conference and I want to compete against some of the best teams around," Veach said. "It's going to be cool to play against them at the next level, too."
