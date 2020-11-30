Sabers' Veach commits to continue basketball career at Illinois State

Several factors made her the most comfortable in choosing to play for coach Kristen Gillespie.

"We did zoom (meetings) and I got to know the coaches really well and they're funny. They pushed me to be the best player I can be," Veach said. "The teammates were so fun and they seemed to get along so well and seemed to enjoy each other's company."

An added bonus was since Veach is undecided on her major, the multitude of academic programs Illinois State offers allows her to figure it out on her own.

"They have anything I want to do, they're top-notch programs," she said. "They have a lot of different options, that made it easier."

Proximity to home was a big selling point. With the Redbirds in the Missouri Valley Conference, it allows Veach's family the ability to see her play at home and on the road. The MVC Tournament is also played at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

"My family is important to me, so I want them to come to watch my games," Veach said.

A Class 4A first-team all-state player who averaged 20.5 points per game a season ago, Veach didn't want to wait until her senior year to make this decision.