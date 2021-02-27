Saturday's high school basketball briefs

Prep girls basketball
Rock Island 52, Sterling 51 (OT): It wasn’t easy, but the Rock Island girls basketball team kept its share of the Western Big 6 Conference lead with Saturday’s 52-51 overtime victory over Sterling at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Junior guard Imari McDuffy drove the right side for a layup with :22.1 left in overtime to give the Rocks their margin of victory.
But the visitors still had to hold their collective breaths to secure the victory. After a mad scramble for a loose ball in Sterling's offensive end, the Golden Warriors (3-5, 3-6 Big 6) came up with possession but missed three chances to pull out the victory — a 3-pointer and two put-backs.
Sterling tied the game at 41 to force overtime when Bree Borum converted a three-point play off a missed free-throw.
Rock Island moved to 6-2 overall and in the Big 6 and remains tied at the top with Galesburg and Geneseo, also Saturday winners.
Geneseo 56, Quincy 41: Maddie Barickman scored 16 points to lead the Geneseo Maple Leafs to a 56-41 Western Big 6 Conference victory Saturday at the Blue Devil Gym.
Geneseo built a 29-18 halftime edge and maintained that margin in the second half en route to moving its record to 7-2, 6-2 Big 6 and maintaining a share of the three-way Big 6 lead.
Quincy (4-7, 3-6 Big 6) was led by Emily Wilson, who finished with 22 points and eight boards.
Galesburg 55, Moline 27: The Moline High School girls basketball team couldn’t sustain a good start Saturday evening in what turned out to be a 55-27 loss to Galesburg in a battle of teams that entered the contest tied as part of the logjam atop the Western Big 6 Conference race.
Moline led the Silver Streaks 11-10 after one quarter, but the Silver Streaks gained traction from there and rolled to the home victory in the new GHS field house.
Moline was led by senior Bralee Trice’s nine points. The Maroons had just six field goals in the final three stanzas in which they scored just 16 points.
Galesburg, coming off a Friday loss to Geneseo, retained part of that league lead at 6-2 with Rock Island (6-2, 6-2 Big 6) and Geneseo (7-2, 6-2 Big 6).
The Silver Streaks had three players finish in double-digit scoring. Lauren Livingston led the way with 18 points, followed by Riley Jenkins with 12 and Abby Davidson with 10.
The Maroons led 11-10 after the opening frame, but the Streaks took a 22-18 edge into halftime and blew open the game in the third, outscoring the Maroons 20-3.