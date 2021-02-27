Saturday's high school basketball briefs

Quincy (4-7, 3-6 Big 6) was led by Emily Wilson, who finished with 22 points and eight boards.

Galesburg 55, Moline 27: The Moline High School girls basketball team couldn’t sustain a good start Saturday evening in what turned out to be a 55-27 loss to Galesburg in a battle of teams that entered the contest tied as part of the logjam atop the Western Big 6 Conference race.

Moline led the Silver Streaks 11-10 after one quarter, but the Silver Streaks gained traction from there and rolled to the home victory in the new GHS field house.

Moline was led by senior Bralee Trice’s nine points. The Maroons had just six field goals in the final three stanzas in which they scored just 16 points.

Galesburg, coming off a Friday loss to Geneseo, retained part of that league lead at 6-2 with Rock Island (6-2, 6-2 Big 6) and Geneseo (7-2, 6-2 Big 6).

The Silver Streaks had three players finish in double-digit scoring. Lauren Livingston led the way with 18 points, followed by Riley Jenkins with 12 and Abby Davidson with 10.

The Maroons led 11-10 after the opening frame, but the Streaks took a 22-18 edge into halftime and blew open the game in the third, outscoring the Maroons 20-3.

