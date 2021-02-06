Saturday's prep basketball report: Long leads Muskies to rout over Falcons

Girls basketball
Muscatine 66, Davenport West 27: The Muskies outscored the Falcons 21-2 in the second quarter to pull away for the Mississippi Athletic Conference victory Saturday afternoon in Muscatine.
Zoey Long scored 20 points to lead a quartet of Muskies in double figures, including hitting four of her eight 3-point tries.
Meadow Freers (14), Grace Bode (12) and Madi Petersen (11) also scored in double figures while all tying for team-high honors with eight rebounds.
The win moves Muscatine back above .500 in MAC play at 7-6, 7-7 overall. West falls to 1-9 in the MAC, 2-9 overall.
Linn-Mar 47, Pleasant Valley 33: Linn-Mar outscored PV 29-12 in the final two quarters to pick up a nonconference road win Saturday.
Sophomore Halle Vice led the Spartans (9-7) with nine points while freshman Jessie Clemons chipped in seven. PV shot 34% from the field.
Hallie Peak led Linn-Mar (7-7) with 14 points and Kaitlyn Brunson added 13.
Davenport North 58, Cedar Rapids Prairie 35: North notched its seventh win in eight games Saturday with an impressive road victory against Prairie.
The Wildcats raced out to a 19-12 advantage after the opening quarter, but saw the margin whittled to four by intermission. Coach Paul Rucker's team outscored Prairie 17-2 in the third quarter.
Riverdale 45, United Township 42: Riverdale made 17 more free throws than United Township attempted Saturday on its way to a home nonconference win.
Shae Hanrahan made 15 of 26 foul shots en route to a game-high 19 points for the Rams in their season opener.
Riverdale shot 39 free throws compared to just four for UT. The Panthers, who had three players foul out, were whistled for 27 fouls in the game to only six for the Rams.
Coach Jay Hatch's Rams scored nine of their points at the stripe in the first half and 12 more in the closing two quarters.
Jade Hunter paced UT (0-1) with 16 points.
Alleman 44, Rockridge 33: Spurred by a nine-point lead after the opening quarter, the Alleman girls basketball team rebounded from Friday's overtime loss to Knoxville with a win over Rockridge on Saturday.
One night after being held scoreless in the first quarter, the Pioneers bolted to a 14-5 advantage after the opening eight minutes and held the lead throughout the game. Rockridge trimmed the deficit to five points through three quarters, but Alleman used a 17-point fourth quarter to secure the victory.
Averie Schmidt led the way for the Pioneers with 23 points. Lea Kendall paced Rockridge with 13.
Normal Community 59, Moline 42: Mallory Oloffson tossed in a dozen points and Karleigh Creasey added 10 as Normal Community handed Moline its second loss of the season Saturday.
The Maroons also had two players in double figures — junior Caroline Hazen (13 points) and senior Bralee Trice (10).
Normal was 21 of 29 at the foul line while Moline was 5 of 10.
Boys basketball
United Township 54, Riverdale 35: United Township opened the season Saturday afternoon with a home win over Riverdale.
The Panthers finished the game on a 19-8 run to close out the contest.
United Township opens Big 6 play Tuesday night at Rock Island.