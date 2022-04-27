Several area basketball coaches honored by IBCA

This past winter, Rockridge High School boys' basketball coach Andy Saey led his club to the peak all prep teams in Illinois aspire toward.

Saey's Rockets capped a 27-8 season with the program's third appearance at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament, bringing home a fourth-place trophy.

That concluded a season in which Rockridge finished as co-champions with Riverdale in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division prior to its haul of postseason hardware.

For his part, Saey's efforts were recognized by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. He was one of several area boys' and girls' coaches to by honored as Coach of the Year by the IBCA.

Named as Coach of the Year in 2A for District 11, Saey was also one of five area boys' coaches from that district to earn that honor.

In 4A, Moline's Sean Taylor was tabbed as Coach of the Year after leading the Maroons to a 28-5 record, a second-place finish in the Western Big 6 Conference and their first regional championship since 2018.

Also from the Big 6, Rock Island's Marc Polite received District 11's Class 3A honor. In his first year with the Rocks, Polite led them to a 22-10 record and a third-place conference finish, just one game behind Moline.

Rock Island capped its season with its second regional title in the last three seasons and advancement to the 3A sectional finals in Peoria, where it came up just short in a 68-64 loss to Metamora.

A third Western Big 6 coach — Quincy's Andy Douglas — was the 4A Coach of the Year in District 16 after he led the Blue Devils (28-6) to the conference title and the Elite Eight.

District 11 had two coaches honored in Class 1A — Fulton's R.J. Coffey and Sterling Newman's Ray Sharp.

Coffey led the Steamers to a school-record 29 wins in 32 games and the Northwest Upstate Illini South Division title; Sharp's Comets went 25-10 and reached the 1A sectional finals.

Also earning 1A Coach of the Year honors was United's Doug Dennison in District 16. He led the Red Storm to a 24-7 finish and the first regional title in program history.

A pair of area girls' coaches also received Coach of the Year honors for District 11.

Geneseo's Scott Hardison earned the 3A honor after he guided the Lady Leafs to a school-record 31 wins in 33 games, a run that included his 200th career victory, a third straight Western Big 6 Conference title and Geneseo's first regional title since 2014.

The Leafs won their first 25 games this season to form the bulk of a 36-game winning streak extending back to last winter.

Another Big 6 girls' coach honored by the IBCA in 3A was longtime Galesburg head man Evan Massey in District 16. This past year, the Silver Streaks went 23-11 and captured their first regional title since 2017.

In 2A, Sherrard's Doug Swanson earned Coach of the Year honors as he led the Tigers to a 22-7 finish that included the Three Rivers West Division title and the program's 10th regional championship in the last 14 seasons.

