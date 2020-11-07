Sherrard board OKs going ahead with basketball season

SHERRARD — There are still many gray areas when it comes to the upcoming Illinois prep boys and girls basketball seasons — including will a season actually happen and what would it look like.

For the time being, however, the basketball squads at Sherrard are looking ahead to starting practice a week from Monday.

This past Wednesday night, the Sherrard school board approved — by a 4-3 vote — going ahead with the 2020-21 hoops season. The same matter will be coming up for discussion this week at two more Three Rivers Conference schools, Rockridge and Fulton.

"I'm not sure what kind of season it'll be; there's still a lot of schools waiting for their regular board meetings, and I've heard a lot of those meetings aren't schedule until after (Nov. 16)," said Sherrard boys' basketball coach Brian Hutton. "When I heard the news our board decided to move ahead and give it a try, it meant a lot.

"It obviously gives us a chance, and if things go bad, we'll shut down. But looking at the work and stuff the kids did over the summer, although it was abbreviated, they still lifted weights and did some open gyms, so they should at least be rewarded for that."