Sherrard board OKs going ahead with basketball season

SHERRARD — There are still many gray areas when it comes to the upcoming Illinois prep boys and girls basketball seasons — including will a season actually happen and what would it look like.
For the time being, however, the basketball squads at Sherrard are looking ahead to starting practice a week from Monday.
This past Wednesday night, the Sherrard school board approved — by a 4-3 vote — going ahead with the 2020-21 hoops season. The same matter will be coming up for discussion this week at two more Three Rivers Conference schools, Rockridge and Fulton.
"I'm not sure what kind of season it'll be; there's still a lot of schools waiting for their regular board meetings, and I've heard a lot of those meetings aren't schedule until after (Nov. 16)," said Sherrard boys' basketball coach Brian Hutton. "When I heard the news our board decided to move ahead and give it a try, it meant a lot.
"It obviously gives us a chance, and if things go bad, we'll shut down. But looking at the work and stuff the kids did over the summer, although it was abbreviated, they still lifted weights and did some open gyms, so they should at least be rewarded for that."
Tiger girls' basketball coach Doug Swanson expressed gratitude toward the Sherrard board for at least opening the door to possibly having a season, even if it is a season that will have a dramatically different complexion to it.
"I'm thankful for the board we have and giving the kids a chance to play," Swanson said. "Everyone's excited to hopefully have a little normalcy in a time that's tough for everyone. We've been able to go through some contact days and play with masks on; keeping everyone safe is the main thing.
"Hopefully, some other schools can follow along, so that we can play them. Right now, it's wait and see. We're kind of taking it one day at a time, knowing things can change at any time."
Recent events, along with the wait for other area schools to decide whether or not to play this winter, is keeping the Tigers' optimism very much cautious.
Two other TRAC members — Peru St. Bede and Sterling Newman — will not play this winter following the decisions of the Peoria and Rockford Dioceses, respectively. Right now, the number of schools that plan on not playing far outnumber those that have announced they will attempt to have a season.
"It's been unfortunate, what we're dealing with," said Hutton. "Hopefully enough schools decide to play so we can have some kind of a season."
