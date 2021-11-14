Sherrard girls' hoops seek return to TRAC West summit

For the better part of a decade, Sherrard High School seemed to be the permanent home for the Three Rivers West Division girls' basketball crown.
From 2011 through 2018, the Tigers reigned as conference champions, their high point coming in '17 when they capped a 28-4 season with just the second sectional title in program history.
Beginning with the 2018-19 season, there was a shift in the TRAC West's balance of power. After sharing the conference title with Sherrard in '19, Riverdale emerged to win back-to-back outright titles the past two seasons.
With the Rams losing several top-flight players to graduation over the last two years, including the core of their 2019-20 squad that went 28-5 and finished fourth at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament, the Tigers look to return to the summit this winter.
"That's one of the goals they've set," Sherrard coach Doug Swanson said of his club, which is bolstered by the return of four starters.
"We feel like if we can be in the TRAC West race, that can be a good omen for us to have a good postseason run. With the kids we have back and having a lot of experience, that's definitely one of our goals."
Guard Taylor Barber (8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals per game) is the only starter that graduated.
Among the four returning starters is senior guard Sydney Adamson, a unanimous first-team All-TRAC West selection last season after averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.2 assists per game.
Two other seniors — guard Abi Gerdes and forward Charlotte Frere — along with junior forward Olivia Meskan return from a club that went 8-2 in a pandemic-shortened campaign that ended with no postseason competition.
Sherrard had a shot to win the Three Rivers West in its 2021 season-finale, but a 45-31 loss to Riverdale resulted in the Tigers finishing second in the league at 8-1, with the Rams (8-0) taking the title by virtue of their perfect 6-0 conference mark.
"We're going to have a tough schedule with some tough games, so we'll have to be ready to go," said Swanson, whose club opens Monday at home against Lincoln Trail Conference power Annawan as part of the Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament.
"I think that's where our experience will help us. After coming in second, with so much back, our girls have a second chance."
Rockets look to take flight: Among the other teams hoping to unseat Riverdale in the Three Rivers West is Rockridge.
Returning three starters from a club that finished 8-4 and posted a 4-2 league mark, the Rockets have plenty of reason to be optimistic about their chances this winter.
"Obviously, Sherrard is going to be tough," Rockridge coach Ryan McDonald said. "They're deep, and they've got some great kids coming up, but we think we can definitely contend with all of the returners we've got."
The return of 6-foot-1 senior forward and unanimous first-team All-TRAC West pick Kierney McDonald (11.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5 steals) is a big plus for the Rockets, who open Monday against Ridgewood at AlWood High School in the Ridgewood & ROWVA Thanksgiving Tournament.
McDonald's classmates, Madison Heisch at guard and Erin Danner at center, are the other returning starters among a group of seven seniors.
"We played great basketball two years ago at regionals for how young we were then," coach McDonald said. "Getting a full season this year, we're looking forward to doing some positive things. We feel like it's time to step up this year."