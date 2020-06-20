Sherrard's Iverson takes over New London girls' hoops

During her prep days at Sherrard, Aimee Iverson put down for posterity what career path she wanted to follow.
Inspired by her high school girls' basketball coaches, Becky Ince and current Tiger head coach Doug Swanson, Iverson decided she wanted to follow the example both set for her.
Now, following three years on the staff as an assistant coach at her collegiate alma mater Iowa Wesleyan, the 2012 Sherrard graduate will have her own program.
Iverson was recently named as the head girls' hoops coach at New London, just a 15-minute drive from the IWU campus in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. This will be her first head-coaching assignment.
"I'm so excited, but nervous too; I think that comes with it," she said. "I'm the decision-maker now, taking on so many more responsibilities."
When she was a junior at Sherrard, during a four-year varsity career in which she helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back Class 2A regional titles in 2011 and '12, Iverson predicted her eventual career path.
"It's kind of funny, I was going through some old stuff from college and high school, and I came across a paper I wrote during my junior year about what I wanted to be when I grow up," she said. "Coach Ince and Coach Swanson were both big influences and taught me so much, I wanted to be that type of person for someone some day."
Having spent one year as a student-assistant at Iowa Wesleyan before joining the staff full-time for the 2017-18 season, Iverson's new job also continues what has been a theme in her athletic life.
With the exception of two years of junior college basketball at Parkland in Champaign — nicknamed the Cobras — she has always been a Tiger, from Sherrard to IWU and now to New London.
"I think it's meant to be," she laughed. "I'm meant to be a Tiger. What's cool is my family won't have to buy new gear, just so long as it says `Tigers' on it."
