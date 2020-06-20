Sherrard's Iverson takes over New London girls' hoops

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During her prep days at Sherrard, Aimee Iverson put down for posterity what career path she wanted to follow.

Inspired by her high school girls' basketball coaches, Becky Ince and current Tiger head coach Doug Swanson, Iverson decided she wanted to follow the example both set for her.

Now, following three years on the staff as an assistant coach at her collegiate alma mater Iowa Wesleyan, the 2012 Sherrard graduate will have her own program.

Iverson was recently named as the head girls' hoops coach at New London, just a 15-minute drive from the IWU campus in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. This will be her first head-coaching assignment.

"I'm so excited, but nervous too; I think that comes with it," she said. "I'm the decision-maker now, taking on so many more responsibilities."

When she was a junior at Sherrard, during a four-year varsity career in which she helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back Class 2A regional titles in 2011 and '12, Iverson predicted her eventual career path.