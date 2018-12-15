When the shots wouldn't fall, Pleasant Valley reverted back to one of their main principles Saturday night at the 25th annual Genesis Shootout.
Bottling up Eric Price and forcing 10 Galesburg turnovers gave PV plenty of wiggle room in a 59-43 win in the fifth game to keep the Iowa side undefeated at the Carver Center.
It marks the eighth time the Spartans have emerged victorious in the shootout.
Price, one of the focal points of the Silver Streaks offense, was held to seven points on 2-for-7 shooting.
"You can't just play off him," junior forward Jacob Parker said. "Let him shoot his threes and contain him."
It was Parker and Hunter Snyder who were tasked with defending the southpaw. Head coach Steve Hillman said afterwards he had plenty of confidence in those two defending Galesburg's best player.
"The shots he did make were tough, contested shots," Hillman said. "Anytime you can take a scorer and make it hard on him to make plays, you know you have a chance."
"I do think we were keyed in defensively. That's as close as we've come to playing 32 minutes of good basketball."
Chasing Price around didn't affect how the 6-foot-3 players scored the ball.
Snyder poured in a season-high 22 points on 9-for-11 shooting while Parker chipped in 10 points. Each had seven rebounds for PV.
They combined to shoot 13-for-18 from the field. The rest of the Spartans (5-1) shot 8-34.
"We struggle to shoot the ball sometimes, and we don't have very many scorers," Snyder said. "They came out and face guarded (Carter) Duwa right off the bat, so I knew I had to step up."
Snyder said he watched tape from Thursday's conference win over Davenport West and saw he was falling back.
One small adjustment led to 10 first quarter points as Pleasant Valley led 15-11.
"I really felt like I was leaning forward," Snyder said. "Everything felt good when I shot the ball. Scoring points in that first quarter kind of motivated us."
A 28-20 lead at half was sparked by a 14-3 run spanning from the final minute of the first period to the middle of the second quarter. Five different players contributed to the run.
"We knew at some point we'd start making baskets," Hillman said.
Galesburg (6-3) crawled back into it with a Price three in the third that cut the deficit to six. That was the closest the Silver Streaks got the rest of the game.
Parker converted a three-point play that was followed by Jacob Townsend, who scored nine points off the bench, making a layup and a pair of free throws to push the lead back to 13.
Snyder, Parker and Carter Cline had a hand in a 9-0 run to open the fourth to put the nail in the coffin.
"It was one of our better all-around performances," Parker said. "Even when shots weren't falling, we used our depth to win."
Jaylin McCants led Galesburg with 15 points and Keith Cunningham registered 11 points.