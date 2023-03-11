Moline's Brock Harding (2) celebrates after defeating goes up for a layup, 59-42, to win the IHSA Class 4A boys basketball championship, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Moline's Owen Freeman (32) wrestles for the ball against Lisle Benet Academy's Parker Sulaver (14) and Lisle Benet Academy's Sam Driscoll (1) during the second quarter of an IHSA Class 4A boys basketball championship, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Lisle Benet Academy's Brayden Fagbemi (0) goes up for a 3-pointer against Moline's Brock Harding (2) during the first quarter of an IHSA Class 4A boys basketball championship, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Lisle Benet Academy's Brayden Fagbemi (0) goes up for a layup past Moline's Brock Harding (2) and Treyvon Taylor (22) during the second quarter of an IHSA Class 4A boys basketball championship, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Moline's Grant Welch (34) dribbles against Lisle Benet Academy's Andy Nash (10) during the first quarter of an IHSA Class 4A boys basketball championship, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Moline's Treyvon Taylor (22) grabs the rebound against Lisle Benet Academy's Niko Abusara (23) during the second quarter of an IHSA Class 4A boys basketball championship, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Moline's Owen Freeman (32) attempts to block a layup by Lisle Benet Academy's Aidan Pusatera (33) during the first quarter of an IHSA Class 4A boys basketball championship, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Moline's Grant Welch (34) wrestles for control of the ball against Lisle Benet Academy during the second quarter of an IHSA Class 4A boys basketball championship, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Lisle Benet Academy's Niko Abusara (23) goes up for a shot against Moline's Owen Freeman (32) during the second quarter of an IHSA Class 4A boys basketball championship, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Lisle Benet Academy's Andy Nash (10) goes up for a layup above Moline's Grant Welch (34) during the second quarter of an IHSA Class 4A boys basketball championship, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Lisle Benet Academy's Niko Abusara (23) goes up for a layup against Moline's Braden Freeman (5) during the second quarter of an IHSA Class 4A boys basketball championship, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Moline's Grant Welch (34) and Jasper Ogburn (10) celebrate with Brock Harding (2) during the second quarter of an IHSA Class 4A boys basketball championship, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Moline's Grant Welch (34) passes the ball to Moline's Treyvon Taylor (22) during the first quarter of an IHSA Class 4A boys basketball championship, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Central Lyon's Andrew Austin (15) goes up for a shot past Western Christian's Hunter Hofland (24) during the first quarter of an IHSAA Class 2A boys basketball championship, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Central Lyon's Zach Lutmer (14) and Central Lyon's Andrew Austin (15) go up for the rebound during the first quarter of an IHSAA Class 2A boys basketball championship, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Central Lyon's Ephraim Hoefert (24) passes the ball above Western Christian's Kaden Van Regenmorter (21) during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 2A boys basketball championship, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.