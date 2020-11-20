Strong second half lifts Lancers to season-opening win

Ten field goals were made by North Scott (1-0) during the third, one less than it made the entire first half. Fountain, after missing on her first three 3-pointers in the opening half, made all three attempts from beyond the arc.

Scott, held scoreless on five field goal attempts through 16 minutes, netted seven of her nine points during the outburst.

North Scott forced 29 Hempstead turnovers, 10 of them in the third.

“It seemed like we were down four, then the next thing you know we’re up 13,” Case said.

After Fountain and Carliegh Hodgson traded trifectas to open the quarter, the Lancers went on an 18-0 run that was quickly answered with six points from the Mustangs' (0-1) Jaelyn Tigges.

Hempstead, trailing by 13 early in the fourth, cut its deficit down to seven thanks to a 9-3 burst with under 2:30 left to go.

Then, a 50/50 ball that gave the possession to North Scott with 1:58 remaining sealed the victory.

Lauren Golinghorst scored after the jump ball, then Fountain had her final of a handful of steals setting up a Scott layup to bring its lead back to 11.