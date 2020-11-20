Strong second half lifts Lancers to season-opening win

ELDRIDGE — North Scott girls basketball coach TJ Case didn't like what he saw before Friday's game — a team that looked scared, almost ghost-like.
The Lancers shot just 8-for-20 from the field and 3-of-9 from the free throw line with nine turnovers on their way to trailing Dubuque Hempstead by two at the half.
“I could see it on their face,” said Case, beginning his eighth season as head coach. “There was no leadership whatsoever. At halftime, I was like ‘Are you scared? What’s the deal here.’
“Let’s play, see what happens.”
Come the second half, North Scott became scary good on offense.
Spurred by 16 combined points from Ashley Fountain and Sam Scott, the Class 4A No. 6 Lancers scored 24 points in the third stanza, igniting them to a season-opening 52-43 triumph over the Mustangs at The Pit.
It brings North Scott’s current winning streak to 35 games over the course of three seasons.
“We spread it out, moved the ball definitely way better. We had a good halftime discussion,” Fountain said. “Eventually we picked it up.”
In the first 3 minutes, 19 seconds of the third period, the Lancers turned that two-point halftime deficit into a seven-point cushion and never wavered.
Ten field goals were made by North Scott (1-0) during the third, one less than it made the entire first half. Fountain, after missing on her first three 3-pointers in the opening half, made all three attempts from beyond the arc.
Scott, held scoreless on five field goal attempts through 16 minutes, netted seven of her nine points during the outburst.
North Scott forced 29 Hempstead turnovers, 10 of them in the third.
“It seemed like we were down four, then the next thing you know we’re up 13,” Case said.
After Fountain and Carliegh Hodgson traded trifectas to open the quarter, the Lancers went on an 18-0 run that was quickly answered with six points from the Mustangs' (0-1) Jaelyn Tigges.
Hempstead, trailing by 13 early in the fourth, cut its deficit down to seven thanks to a 9-3 burst with under 2:30 left to go.
Then, a 50/50 ball that gave the possession to North Scott with 1:58 remaining sealed the victory.
Lauren Golinghorst scored after the jump ball, then Fountain had her final of a handful of steals setting up a Scott layup to bring its lead back to 11.
“That’s kind of what we wanted to do in the beginning,” Case said. “We’re going to have to throw some things at the wall and see if it sticks.”
Fountain, who finished with a game-high 16 points, believes an early close win will do wonders for later on.
“We need to start feeling each other out,” she said. “We need to start figuring out who our leaders are. Still working out all the kinks.”
Scott and Makayla Farnum each chipped in nine for the Lancers. Hempstead was led by 11 points from Morgan Hawkins.
The pedigree of North Scott’s program is what Case believes has them ranked in the top-10 in the preseason rankings.
Even with the 2020 championship banner revealed prior to tipoff, players and coaches know there is a long way to go before the Lancers can get a potential three-peat.
“We got a lot of work to do, we have to figure out how it’s all going to click,” Case said. “I thought six is saying a lot because I know the teams that are there. We have some potential to get there.”
