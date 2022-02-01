 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUESDAY PREP REPORT: Bettendorf girls stave off Clinton upset bid

Muscatine

Muscatine's Luke Weiskamp drives the lane past Davenport North's Nolan Mosier during the first half of Tuesday's Mississippi Athletic Conference game.

 Dave Chesling

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pleasant Valley 81, Davenport West 22: The league-leading Pleasant Valley Spartans decided Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest with Davenport West in the first quarter.

The Spartans (15-2, 14-1 MAC) raced to a 35-3 lead after one frame en route to an 81-22 victory over the Falcons at Pleasant Valley High School. The hosts, who shot 62% (32 of 52) from the field for the game, led 48-4 at halftime.

Spartan junior Halle Vice led the rout with a game-high 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting from the field and a 6-of-6 effort from the foul line. Senior Addie Kerhoff added nine points and classmate Megan Schiltz eight.

West dropped to 2-15, 1-14 MAC.

Bettendorf 39, Clinton 36: The hosting Bettendorf Bulldogs had just enough to hold off a game effort by the Clinton River Queens Tuesday in Mississippi Athletic Conference girls basketball action.

The Bulldogs (12-6, 10-5 MAC) led 21-13 at halftime and had just enough of a margin to hold on for a 39-36 league victory on senior night.

The loss dropped the River Queens to 1-18, 1-14 MAC. Clinton cut into that halftime deficit in the third quarter, outscoring Bettendorf 15-8 in the frame and pulling within 29-28, but the Bulldogs battled to a 10-8 fourth-quarter scoring edge for the victory.

Davenport North 50, Muscatine 30: After dropping two straight to league front-runners, the Davenport North Wildcats rebounded with a solid 50-30 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the Muscatine Muskies Tuesday night at North High School.

The victory moved the Wildcats to 8-9, 7-8 MAC, while Muscatine dropped to 5-13, 4-11 MAC.

Alleman 55, Riverdale 46: The Alleman High School girls basketball team built a big enough of a lead in the first three quarters to hold off the hosting Riverdale Rams 55-46 Tuesday evening in nonconference action at Riverdale High School.

The 12-15 Pioneers, behind the scoring efforts of Audrey Erickson, Clair Hulke and Averi Rangel raced to a 46-24 lead after three quarters. The Rams (9-14) then tried to get back in the game in the fourth as Ella Garrett and Alexis Duke (14 points each) combined for five 3-pointers to help the Rams outscore their guests 22-9 in the final eight minutes.

Erickson led the Pioneers with 21 points, Hulke added 19 and Rangel 11.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Davenport North 59, Muscatine 46: Mike Lowery went 7 of 7 from the field, including 5 of 5 on 3-point attempts, through the first three quarters of play in leading the Davenport North Wildcats to a 59-46 win over the Muscatine Muskies in Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Tuesday.

North (11-4, 10-2 MAC) didn’t need Lowery in the fourth after building a 51-28 advantage at Muscatine High School, so Lowery ended without a miss, leading North with 19 points. KJ Lamonte added 10 points for the Wildcats while George Rucker chipped in nine.

Lamonte also went without a miss as he finished the game 4 for 4 while sinking a pair of free-throw attempts.

Braden Hufford led a Muskie comeback bid late by scoring 10 in the fourth quarter, he finished with 19 to lead Muscatine (1-14, 1-12 MAC). Luke Wieskamp ended with 16.

The Wildcats led wire to wire and were up 11 by the time Hufford got Muscatine on the scoreboard with a 3 at the four-minute mark of the first quarter. North ended the first up 21-9.

Bettendorf 60, Clinton 48: The Bettendorf High School boys basketball team won its third straight game, beating Clinton 60-48 Tuesday evening in Mississippi Athletic Conference action in Clinton.

This win streak comes on the heels of dropping four straight as the Bulldogs inch closer to .500 at 7-9 overall and 6-7 in league action.

The loss dropped the River Kings to 2-14, 1-11 MAC.

Dunlap 60, United Township 56: De'Vontay Wright scored a game-high 28 points for the United Township High School boys basketball team Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough for the Panthers as they dropped a 60-56 nonconference home decision to Dunlap.

Wright’s line included five 3-pointers.

The loss dropped UT to 12-13 heading into Friday’s Western Big 6 Conference game at Sterling.

The 13-13 Eagles were led by Brock Card (17 points) and Jack Tudeen (13).

— Staff report

