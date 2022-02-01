TUESDAY PREP REPORT: Bettendorf girls stave off Clinton upset bid

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pleasant Valley 81, Davenport West 22: The league-leading Pleasant Valley Spartans decided Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest with Davenport West in the first quarter.

The Spartans (15-2, 14-1 MAC) raced to a 35-3 lead after one frame en route to an 81-22 victory over the Falcons at Pleasant Valley High School. The hosts, who shot 62% (32 of 52) from the field for the game, led 48-4 at halftime.

Spartan junior Halle Vice led the rout with a game-high 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting from the field and a 6-of-6 effort from the foul line. Senior Addie Kerhoff added nine points and classmate Megan Schiltz eight.

West dropped to 2-15, 1-14 MAC.

Bettendorf 39, Clinton 36: The hosting Bettendorf Bulldogs had just enough to hold off a game effort by the Clinton River Queens Tuesday in Mississippi Athletic Conference girls basketball action.

The Bulldogs (12-6, 10-5 MAC) led 21-13 at halftime and had just enough of a margin to hold on for a 39-36 league victory on senior night.

The loss dropped the River Queens to 1-18, 1-14 MAC. Clinton cut into that halftime deficit in the third quarter, outscoring Bettendorf 15-8 in the frame and pulling within 29-28, but the Bulldogs battled to a 10-8 fourth-quarter scoring edge for the victory.

Davenport North 50, Muscatine 30: After dropping two straight to league front-runners, the Davenport North Wildcats rebounded with a solid 50-30 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the Muscatine Muskies Tuesday night at North High School.

The victory moved the Wildcats to 8-9, 7-8 MAC, while Muscatine dropped to 5-13, 4-11 MAC.

Alleman 55, Riverdale 46: The Alleman High School girls basketball team built a big enough of a lead in the first three quarters to hold off the hosting Riverdale Rams 55-46 Tuesday evening in nonconference action at Riverdale High School.

The 12-15 Pioneers, behind the scoring efforts of Audrey Erickson, Clair Hulke and Averi Rangel raced to a 46-24 lead after three quarters. The Rams (9-14) then tried to get back in the game in the fourth as Ella Garrett and Alexis Duke (14 points each) combined for five 3-pointers to help the Rams outscore their guests 22-9 in the final eight minutes.

Erickson led the Pioneers with 21 points, Hulke added 19 and Rangel 11.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Davenport North 59, Muscatine 46: Mike Lowery went 7 of 7 from the field, including 5 of 5 on 3-point attempts, through the first three quarters of play in leading the Davenport North Wildcats to a 59-46 win over the Muscatine Muskies in Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Tuesday.

North (11-4, 10-2 MAC) didn’t need Lowery in the fourth after building a 51-28 advantage at Muscatine High School, so Lowery ended without a miss, leading North with 19 points. KJ Lamonte added 10 points for the Wildcats while George Rucker chipped in nine.

Lamonte also went without a miss as he finished the game 4 for 4 while sinking a pair of free-throw attempts.

Braden Hufford led a Muskie comeback bid late by scoring 10 in the fourth quarter, he finished with 19 to lead Muscatine (1-14, 1-12 MAC). Luke Wieskamp ended with 16.

The Wildcats led wire to wire and were up 11 by the time Hufford got Muscatine on the scoreboard with a 3 at the four-minute mark of the first quarter. North ended the first up 21-9.

Bettendorf 60, Clinton 48: The Bettendorf High School boys basketball team won its third straight game, beating Clinton 60-48 Tuesday evening in Mississippi Athletic Conference action in Clinton.

This win streak comes on the heels of dropping four straight as the Bulldogs inch closer to .500 at 7-9 overall and 6-7 in league action.

The loss dropped the River Kings to 2-14, 1-11 MAC.

Dunlap 60, United Township 56: De'Vontay Wright scored a game-high 28 points for the United Township High School boys basketball team Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough for the Panthers as they dropped a 60-56 nonconference home decision to Dunlap.

Wright’s line included five 3-pointers.

The loss dropped UT to 12-13 heading into Friday’s Western Big 6 Conference game at Sterling.

The 13-13 Eagles were led by Brock Card (17 points) and Jack Tudeen (13).

— Staff report

