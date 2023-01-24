Tuesday's prep report: North Scott boys win at DeWitt

Prep boys' basketball

North Scott 54, Central DeWitt 45: The North Scott Lancers (12-2) were able to cash in on Mississippi Athletic Conference leader Pleasant Valley's 41-35 to Bettendorf by scoring the road win to move to 9-2 and into a share of the league lead with the Spartans.

North Scott is set to host PV next Tuesday in a crucial conference showdown. The Lancers clinched Tuesday's win by outscoring the Sabers (4-10, 2-9) 14-6 in the fourth quarter.

Muscatine 88, Clinton 52: After playing to a 14-14 first-quarter draw, the Muscatine Muskies gradually picked up a full head of steam in their Mississippi Athletic Conference home matchup, going up 41-27 by halftime and rolling to the victory to improve to 4-9 and 4-7 in league play.

The River Kings remain winless at 0-14, 0-10 in the MAC.

Quincy 80, Alleman 35: The Alleman Pioneers started fast with an early 5-2 lead, but it was all Quincy after that as the Blue Devils (19-3) built a 47-10 halftime lead and cruised to the Western Big 6 victory at Don Morris Gymnasium in Rock Island behind the duo of Keshaun Thomas (13 points) and Isiah Talton (10 points).

At 8-1, Quincy stays a game behind conference-leading Moline (20-3, 9-0). The Pioneers are now 5-18, 1-8 in the Big 6. Lincoln Dorsey had a game-high 15 points for Alleman.

Prep girls' basketball

Geneseo 60, Peoria Manual 29: Geneseo honored its five senior players Tuesday night and did so in winning fashion as the Lady Leafs improve to 19-6 after dominating Peoria Manual (3-17).

Davenport Central 58, Davenport West 39: Davenport Central celebrated its senior night in style at George Marshall Gymnasium, rolling past Davenport West to improve to 5-10 and 4-9 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

West (1-13) remains in search of its first MAC win as it falls to 0-12 in the league.

Muscatine 45, Clinton 35: Down 26-14 at halftime of Tuesday's Mississippi Athletic Conference matchup at Clinton, Muscatine caught fire in the second half and outscored the River Queens 31-9 over the final two periods to earn the win at Yourd Gymnasium.

The Muskies (4-12) improve to 4-9 in the MAC, with Clinton falling to 3-13 and 2-11 in league play.